How to Use Tea Properly to Maintain Good Health

Drinking tea can be regarded as an elegant and healthy lifestyle choice. Since ancient times, people have discovered many different varieties of tea, each containing different health benefits. Rich in protein, fat, sugar, vitamins, and minerals, tea is a natural health drink that contains polyphenols, caffeine, tannins, and pigments that have a variety of pharmacological effects.

If the tea is soaked in high-temperature water for a long time, the aromatic oil in the tea will quickly evaporate and the tannic acid and theophylline will ooze out. This not only reduces the nutritional value of the tea, but also increases the harmful substances. Overheating tea also causes Vitamin C and other nutrients to be destroyed. This degradation takes place when the water temperature exceeds 176° F and reduces the health benefits of the tea.

Tea must be taken seriously and can’t be drunk casually. The following six types of tea and methods are contraindicated if you want to maintain good health in middle and old age:

1. High heat fried tea

Frying is a major process in manufacturing some Chinese teas. There are manufacturers who fry the tea leaves for a long time and the nutritional value will be lost. There is no benefit to our bodies and it can even be harmful.

2. Old tea

Tea leaves have a shelf life, so if you find that the shelf life has expired or if the tea leaves are damp, throw it away! The tea will now contain many harmful substances and is no longer suitable to drink.

3. Reusing tea leaves or tea bags too often

Some people like to make tea using the same tea leaves or bags for several uses. In fact, if the tea is soaked for too long, it will contain no nutrition, and the harmful substances will increase with each use. It is not recommended even if one wants to save money.

4. Boiling hot tea

Many people like extremely hot or even boiling hot tea, which is harmful to the mouth, throat, tongue, and esophagus. If drinking tea like this continues over a long period of time, it may increase the risk of esophageal cancer, so is not recommended.

5. Iced tea

Don’t drink cold tea or iced tea. While tea is used to maintain good health, drinking cold tea can easily lead to a significant increase in the body’s cold energy, which is not conducive to health.

6. Strong tea

Many middle-aged and older people like to drink strong tea. Using too many tea leaves in the pot or cup means that the intake of caffeine will increase, leading to problems such as insomnia and headaches. For middle-aged and elderly people who may already have unstable cardiovascular and cerebrovascular health, drinking such strong tea is not a good choice.

Translated by Jean Chen and edited by Helen

