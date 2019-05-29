The Relevance of the Codex Sinaiticus to Christians and Christianity

The Codex Sinaiticus is one of the oldest Bibles in the world. It came to the attention of scholars in the 19th century, with more materials being found later. Today, the Codex Sinaiticus is scattered across four libraries. The British Library in London owns most of the text and has put it up for public display.

Earliest Bible

The Codex Sinaiticus is estimated to have been written about 1,600 years ago. It was handwritten in Greek uncial letters on parchment made from the hides of antelopes or donkeys. The book remained at the Monastery of St. Catherine in Egypt for several centuries.

In 1844, a German archaeologist and biblical scholar, Constantin von Tischendorf, came to possess several sections of the book. He brought it to Europe and the book ended up in St. Petersburg. In 1933, Joseph Stalin put the Codex Sinaiticus up for sale in order to raise cash for the Second Five-Year Plan. The British Library spent US$127,000 to acquire it. The importance of the Codex Sinaiticus comes from the fact that it is one of the oldest surviving Bibles in human history.

“The Codex Sinaiticus as it survives is incomplete — originally, it would have been about 1,460 pages long — but it includes half of the Old Testament, all the New Testament, and two early Christian texts not found in modern Bibles. It offers the first evidence of the content and the arrangement of the Bible, and includes numerous revisions, additions and corrections made to the text between the 4th and 12th centuries, making it one of the most corrected manuscripts in existence, showing how the text of the Bible was transmitted from generation to generation down through the ages,” according to The Independent.

The Codex Sinaiticus differs from the modern versions of the New Testament in several ways. For instance, it contains “The Epistle of Barnabas” in which Jews are accused of having killed Jesus. It also contains “The Shepherd of Hermas,” which is an allegorical work detailing several parables and visions. Both works have been dropped from the Protestant and Catholic Bibles.

In the story where Jesus heals a leper, he is said to have been “angry,” whereas the current text states that he acted with compassion. The story of stoning the adulterous woman is absent. But the biggest difference between the Codex Sinaiticus and current Bibles would be that it ends with Jesus’ disciples discovering his empty tomb. The incident about Jesus’ resurrection and meeting disciples afterward is absent.

Authenticity

Many scholars have raised doubts as to the authenticity of the Codex Sinaiticus. Since the book contains writings that were not considered part of the Bible during its compilation, it could be argued that the Codex Sinaiticus is not exactly a Bible, but a book that contains certain biblical writings together with other texts.

“Emperor Constantine asked Eusebius in A.D. 330 to prepare 50 copies of the New Testament, and the volumes he compiled were the 27 books of the New Testament we have today and the five catholic epistles, which he noted were still disputed. By the time Codex Sinaiticus was compiled around the same time, the New Testament was [settled] upon with little more disagreement. So the Bible didn’t develop much after the first couple of centuries and was fairly well settled by the time of Codex Sinaiticus,” according to Stand To Reason.

The book is said to have been written by four scribes. It contains around 27,000 corrections in total, with dates ranging from the 4th to the 13th century. Its name is derived from the place where it was discovered — Mount Sinai. While one of the four parts is at the British Library, the other parts are located in Germany, Egypt, and Russia.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email