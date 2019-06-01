Ancient Christian Text Claims Earth Ruled by Aliens

Many people believe that the concept of aliens, or beings from another planet, is something that only exists in the realm of science fiction. But this is not true at all. There are several mythologies that speak of alien beings arriving and residing on Earth from distant planets. Christianity also has tales of alien entities, mentioned specifically in the Nag Hammadi documents.

The Archons

The Nag Hammadi library is a set of Gnostic Christian texts found in 1945 in Egypt. The texts are believed to have been written by early Christians, probably between the 2nd century A.D. and the 4th century A.D. What makes the collection interesting is that it has a very different idea of the world than what is presented in the Gospels that make up the Bible. The Nag Hammadi texts talk about beings called Archons that were created during the early formation of the solar system. Believed to be from the Orion constellation, the Archons are said to be predators who feed on human energy by making us believe in illusions. According to the texts, these beings invaded Earth around 3600 B.C. and have been influencing human history for several millennia.

“These creatures had the ability to create an illusory ‘reality,’ to manipulate us and enslave us. Why did they do this? It is said they were jealous of us because we have a soul, which they simply do not possess. We have imagination, which makes us creative and they do not… Not only do they want to use our imagination and creativity against us, to create a “reality” for themselves at our expense, but we actually nourish them whenever we engage in violence, hatred, envy, aggression, and perversion, among other things, which are said to stimulate and excite them. Basically, they hate peace, they hate happiness, and they want to keep us vibrating at a very low frequency because it powers them,” according to Star Seeds Portal.

To break away from being controlled by Archons, the Nag Hammadi texts advise human beings to recognize their individual spiritual sovereignty. Once we begin affirming our sovereignty, we will start recognizing the various ways by which the Archons try to influence us and keep us under their control. Only by reconnecting with their inner spiritual strength can the human race truly defeat the Archons.

Adam and Eve

The inclusion of Archons is just one of the major differences between the Nag Hammadi texts and the Bible we know of. While in the Bible, the creator God is seen as a supreme being who cursed Adam and Eve for eating the fruit from a tree at the behest of an evil snake, the story has a far different rendering in the Gnostic documents.

As per the Nag Hammadi texts, the creator God mentioned in the Old Testament is actually an evil entity that traps human souls in the world of matter he created. Archons are basically the servants of this entity. Beyond the creator God, there is the Supreme Being who is said to be the one true God.

The texts state that it is this Supreme Being that sent Jesus in the form of a serpent to earth to liberate Adam and Eve. The creator God wanted to prevent the first humans from eating the fruit from the tree of knowledge so that they always remain ignorant. But Jesus, in the form a serpent, made them eat the fruit, thereby enabling human beings to pursue knowledge and attain spiritual perfection.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email