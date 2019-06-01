The World Celebrates Falun Dafa Day in New York

Nearly 10,000 people from over 80 countries came to New York to celebrate World Falun Dafa Day this year. (Image: David Yang)
When you think of things to celebrate in May, it’s likely that Mother’s Day and Memorial Day spring to mind. But there’s another event, celebrated annually in May, that recently drew close to 10,000 people to New York from around the world: World Falun Dafa Day.

A group from Sweden display their nation's flag. (Image: David Yang)

The Chinese spiritual discipline Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, combines physical exercises and meditation while stressing the importance of moral principles based on the universal values of Truthfulness, Compassion, and Tolerance.

Irish citizens display their banner. (Image: David Yang)

It was introduced to the public in May 1992 and World Falun Dafa Day is celebrated on May 13 each year to commemorate the event. It is celebrated in over 100 countries by millions of Falun Dafa practitioners of different races, cultures, professions, and ages every year.

Big smiles from the New Zealand group. (Image: David Yang)

People traveled from Israel to join the celebration. (Image: David Yang)

The Slovak Republic was represented. (Image: David Yang)

The parade began at the United Nations Plaza at 47th Street and Second Avenue and traveled through Times Square before ending near the Chinese consulate at 12th Avenue.

People came from Singapore. (Image: David Yang)

Argentines wearing traditional clothing. (Image: David Yang)

The Dominican Republic in attendance. (Image: David Yang)

Wearing traditional clothing in the parade makes it more colorful and meaningful.

Ladies from Japan in traditional clothing. (Image: David Yang)

The group from Korea was really colorful. (Image: David Yang)

Austrians don their traditional clothing for the parade. (Image: David Yang)

Falun Dafa group from Ukraine. (Image: David Yang)

