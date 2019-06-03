6 Safest Countries in the World That You Can Visit

Things to see, food to eat, arts to appreciate, and cultures to experience — these are the main reasons why people visit a certain country. While these are viable reasons, you must weigh these ideas against safety and security. After all, you cannot have fun if you are constantly thinking about looming threats hidden at every street corner, right? If you’re a traveler who’s looking for a safe country to travel to, it’s worth taking a look at Global Finance magazine’s 2019 list of 10 safest countries. The ranking was calculated based on crime rates, war, and natural disaster risks. Here are six nations from the list.

1. Iceland — Score: 6.16

When we think of Iceland, the picture we conjure in our heads is a land covered in ice. But don’t be fooled by its name. This Nordic island nation is known for its awe-inducing green landscapes, hiding far more awesome sights of volcanoes, lava fields, hot springs, and geysers. Considered as the safest country in the world, Iceland surely is your best bet!

2. Switzerland — Score: 7.01

Beauty comes with a price, and that is what Switzerland is. It’s an expensive country, but all the money spent there is worth it! The Central European country boasts pristine lakes and towering Alps that pierce the sky. To complement these natural wonders, there are medieval houses barely touched by modernization that will amaze any seasoned traveler.

3. Finland — Score: 7.04

Jokamiehenoikeus, a Finnish term that means “every man’s right.” What this means is that anyone, be it a local or a foreigner, can enjoy a walk in nature free from danger. This is true in the case of parks and streets as well. A wonderful food scene, a country with some of the cleanest air and water in Europe, and vistas to love, what more could you ask for in Finland?

4. Qatar — Score: 7.28

What a luxury it is to visit Qatar. Considered the richest nation in the world, this country is a big player in the oil industry. Marveling at its sky-high buildings amid its sandy terrain is like looking at pillars of silver standing on a sea of gold. But that’s not all, it’s expensive structures are cradled within the long Persian Gulf. The heat might be unbearable here, but you have an extensive variety of beaches to choose from.

5. Singapore — Score: 7.34

The only Asian country to make it on the top 10 list. Singapore has always been at the forefront of the global tourism industry. It’s an island city-state known for its multicultural roots. Here, you’ll be amazed at how technologically advanced the city is and how grounded it is about taking care of its environment. “Safe, clean, and orderly” is how a blogger once described Singapore. And they’re definitely on point!

6. New Zealand — Score: 7.42

An island nation known for its calming environment. New Zealand lies in the southern Pacific Ocean and is comprised of 2 main islands, Te Ika-a-Māui, and Te Waipounamu, separated by the Cook Strait. Whichever island you choose to visit, you’ll never run out of spectacular landscapes, volcanoes, wide mountain ranges, and coastlines to explore. Thrill seekers who enjoy an intimate experience with nature will surely love New Zealand.

