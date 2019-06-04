Meet the ‘White Helmets’ Who Are Helping Syria Overcome Crisis

The White Helmets is a volunteer organization that works in Syria helping people who have been affected by the conflict. Also known as the Syrian Civil Defense, they work around buildings that have been recently destroyed by airstrikes, helping rescue people trapped in the wreckage. The White Helmets also offer essential service delivery and medical assistance to civilians.

The White Helmets

“After six years of war, we have saved more than 116,000 people from under the rubble. We have not asked any of these 116,000 people who did they belong to? Is he a Kurd? Is he a Christian? Is he a Muslim? Is he with Assad? Is he against Assad? Is he with the Kurds? Is he against the Kurds? We have never asked anyone these questions. But at the same time, we do not stand impartial between the executioner and the victim. Today, we take the side of the Syrian people who are being murdered on a daily basis by airstrikes — all different kinds of airstrikes,” Raed Saleh, the lead organizer of the White Helmets, said to NPR.

In early 2013, the Syrian conflict had become so devastating that many civilians who were trapped in the wreckage created by aerial bombings often ended up dead since no one came to rescue them. A former British army officer named James LeMesurier decided to help the civilians and formed a volunteer group. In October 2014, the White Helmets were formally organized as the Syrian Civil Defense.

The organization started with 20 people. Eventually, hundreds more joined and the organization started receiving support from NGOs and governments. Last year, the Trump administration had halted financial assistance to the group as it reassessed its role in Syria. However, a few weeks later, funding was reinstated. “On behalf of the White Helmets, I would like to thank the American people and the U.S. government for the continued support of our teams,” Majd Khalaf, a spokesman for The White Helmets, said in a statement (Breitbart).

Bombing the White Helmets

The White Helmets are often seen as a threat by the Assad regime and its supporters like Russia. The Syrian government not only attacks the rebel forces, but also seeks to destroy any volunteer services that provide help to civilians. The regime apparently believes that cutting off essential supplies and services to towns will force people to surrender to the state. Medical service centers are intentionally targeted for destruction. Recently, a medical center run by the White Helmets in the town of Idlib was bombed in a Russian airstrike.

“The Civil Defence centre in Kafranbel city has been put completely out of service after two Russian airstrikes, causing serious damage to vehicles and equipments… The moments of a second Russian attack on the Civil Defence Centre in Kafranbel City. Nothing or no one is immune to the Regime’s massacres — not humanitarian centres, not hospitals, and certainly not innocent people. No one was injured in this double attack,” the White Helmets said in a statement (The New Arab).

Several schools, hospitals, and rescue centers in Idlib have been destroyed due to the airstrikes. The assault has forced over 150,000 people to abandon their homes and seek refuge in neighboring regions.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email