An Interview With Australian Entrepreneur Mark Hutchison

In 2002, Mark Hutchinson founded a high-end flooring company, Lifewood, during which he faced tremendous physical, mental, moral, and economic pressures. Mark said: “Many entrepreneurs want to work hard to prove themselves using the businesses they set up, but they are not very confident. I, too, tried to prove myself.” This kind of behavior is an interesting trap and creates everlasting unfulfilled desire. He finally realized this after repeated failures.

Prior to founding his own company, Mark Hutchison was an executive at Perth Airport in Australia. At that time, he was like many people, thinking that when the boss is a thing that can give orders to other people, it seems very fascinating. But the truth is: “If you run a business, you can’t worry about it. Every day, you will be overwhelmed. If you want to be an entrepreneur, you must learn to tolerate, let go of pride, learn to work with others — it is really difficult.”

As the company’s business increased, Mark’s dream had come true and he lived a prosperous life, almost forgetting that he had a heart problem. One day, he suffered from a serious stomach illness and could not digest any food. Nine months later, his weight had dropped by 50 pounds. Worse yet, Mark learned that he might die of his stomach problems.

After a series of mishaps, he received a phone call from his brother, who suggested that Mark learn an ancient Buddhist practice from China called Falun Gong. There are many examples of the outstanding health benefits of following the practice, of people regaining physical health after practicing. Mark’s first question was: “How much does it cost?” It turned out that he had already spent a fortune on his stomach problems. His brother said: “Falun Gong is free and some people are willing to teach for free.” Mark didn’t believe it at first, but he thought it would not hurt to try it.

After a few weeks of practicing, his condition had not improved, but instead had deteriorated further. Mark was so irritated that he spoke to the lady who was teaching him the practice. She said to him calmly: “I only teach you the exercises, but you have to improve your mind.” Mark realized that as well as the five sets of exercises and meditation he was learning, there were also spiritual principles to follow, namely the values of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance. Falun Gong practitioners chose to live a life in harmony with truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance.

Mark said: “This practice has helped me so much. I grew up in a small family, experienced my parents’ divorce, and grew up in an unhappy and cruel environment. I suppressed all that pressure and anger inside. After I became an adult, my illnesses most likely stemmed from that starting point. When I asked myself to be a person living according to truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance, my negative emotions gradually disappeared. After about three months, I regained my health.”

After getting rid of his illnesses, Mark found his wife was having an affair and had colluded with his company management, taking company property and subsequently filing for divorce. He said: “I have lost everything — career, wealth, and family — how can I face it? I can only let go of myself, my arrogance, and pride. This was a process of finding my true self. I began to reflect on all that. My self-cultivation told me that everything that happened around me had something to do with me. I had to find out about my own problems. If everything around me falls apart, I must be the problem.”

Although Mark understood the three principles, it was a heart-wrenching process to gain any relief. Mark described himself as being in hell every day. He could only keep reminding himself to let go of the anger and resentment in his heart, and at the same time, to find ways to save his company. With suffering and perseverance, Mark triumphed in saving Lifewood.

Perhaps in the eyes of outsiders, Mark persevered with the great hardships and psychological blows again and again, relying only on his strong will. Only he himself knows that some things could not be done without the support of truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance. In Eastern culture, bamboo symbolizes the noble spirit of the gentleman. As a Westerner, Mark’s appreciation of bamboo and his persistence in practicing truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance helped him to overcome the unimaginable suffering by applying his tenacious temperament, humbleness, and kindness while on his life journey.

Translated by Yi Ming and edited by Helen

