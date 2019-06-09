US Imposing Stricter Entry Conditions on Overseas Human Rights Violators

On May 30, according to a report by independent media Minghui.com, an official from the U.S. Department of State recently told various religious groups that the U.S. government is imposing stricter visa vetting conditions on those entering the country and may deny visas to human rights violators and perpetrators of religious beliefs.

This applies to both immigration visas and non-immigration visas such as tourism and business visas. Those who have already been granted visas (including green card permanent visas) may be denied entry if the new visa conditions are not met.

The report pointed out that State Department officials advised Falun Gong practitioners in the United States that they could submit a list of persecutors for review. In response, Falun Gong practitioners in the United States indicated that they would select a list of persecutors and provide reliable information and facts based on U.S. immigration, immigration laws, and presidential announcements, and submit them to the U.S. State Department for visa refusal and entry.

The report pointed out that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is starting to fail so a large number of officials that all levels of the CCP have arranged for themselves and their families to emigrate overseas. The United States is one of the main target countries. The U.S. government refuses to issue visas and prohibits entry to the perpetrators of religious beliefs, and it is believed that the relevant Chinese personnel will be frightened once they realize that entry may be denied if they are on the list.

The U.S. Congress’s Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act, 2019 states that foreign government officials and their immediate family members for whom the U.S. Secretary of State has reliable information of their involvement in major corruption or serious human rights violations may not enter the United States, regardless of whether the foreigner has applied for a visa.

