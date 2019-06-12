Goji Berries Work Wonders

Goji berries are a wonder food that is nicknamed “treasure tree” and “medicine tree” for its curative properties. Its tender stalks and leaves are a great source of fiber, while its fruits and root bark can be used for medicinal purposes. Goji berries can help improve the immune system and are good for the internal organs and blood circulation. Even people with a weak constitution can consume goji berries. Goji berries can also help prevent greying and thinning hair, as they aid the body’s circulation and promote hair growth. Here is a simple recipe for goji and chrysanthemum tea.

Goji berry and chrysanthemum tea

To wash goji berries, put them in a container with water and stir in 2 teaspoonfuls of salt and corn starch. Let sit for 10 minutes before straining and rinsing briefly with water.

Ingredients: Goji berries 10 g, chrysanthemum 10 g

Method: Put goji berries and chrysanthemum in a teapot and add hot water. Let steep for 10 minutes and serve. You can also use a cup to make the tea. Simply add 4-5 goji berries, some chrysanthemum, and hot water.

Goji tea can be consumed throughout the day, but it is best to limit the amount to below 20g in a day.

Translated by Cecilia and edited by Helen

