Hong Kong Protesters Chant ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’

A song from the musical Les Misérables was heard on the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, June 16, as millions of protesters occupied streets in anger at their Beijing-backed rulers.
Do You Hear The People Sing? emerged as a favorite at previous pro-democracy protests in 2014 and resurfaced in demonstrations over Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill.
The song depicts rebellion on the streets of early 19th-century Paris but has since been used in protests movements from Ukraine’s Euromaidan to Istanbul’s Gezi Park.
It was sung close to police headquarters on Sunday, June 16, in Hong Kong and has been shared widely on social media.
Do You Hear the People Sing?
Do you hear the people sing?
Singing the songs of angry men?
It is the music of the people
Who will not be slaves again!
When the beating of your heart
Echoes the beating of the drums
There is a life about to start
When tomorrow comes!Will you join in our crusade?
Who will be strong and stand with me?
Somewhere beyond the barricade
Is there a world you long to see?Then join in the fight
That will give you the right to be free!Do you hear the people sing?
Singing the songs of angry men?
It is the music of the peopleWho will not be slaves again!
When the beating of your heart
Echoes the beating of the drums
There is a life about to start
When tomorrow comes!
Will you give all you can give
So that our banner may advance
Some will fall and some will live
Will you stand up and take your chance?
The blood of the martyrs
Will water the meadows of France!Do you hear the people sing?
Singing the songs of angry men?
It is the music of the people
Who will not be slaves again!
When the beating of your heart
Echoes the beating of the drums
There is a life about to start
When tomorrow comes
Songwriters: Alain Albert Boublil / Claude Michel Schonberg / Herbert Kretzmer / Jean-Marc Natel, Do You Hear the People Sing? lyrics © Warner/Chappell Music, Inc
