Hong Kong Protesters Chant ‘Do You Hear the People Sing?’

A song from the musical Les Misérables was heard on the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday, June 16, as millions of protesters occupied streets in anger at their Beijing-backed rulers.

Do You Hear The People Sing? emerged as a favorite at previous pro-democracy protests in 2014 and resurfaced in demonstrations over Hong Kong’s controversial extradition bill.

The song depicts rebellion on the streets of early 19th-century Paris but has since been used in protests movements from Ukraine’s Euromaidan to Istanbul’s Gezi Park.

It was sung close to police headquarters on Sunday, June 16, in Hong Kong and has been shared widely on social media.