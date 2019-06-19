The Magnificent Whistler in Vancouver

Whistler (惠斯勒) is located in British Columbia, Canada, approximately 125 kilometers (76 miles) north of Vancouver. It is easily accessible by driving about two hours along the picturesque Sea-to-Sky Highway (海天公路) (British Columbia Highway 99) from Vancouver.

Known as North America’s largest and most popular ski resort, Whistler has about 8,000 acres of skiable terrain, three glaciers, five terrain parks, and over 200 runs. It was also the venue of the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Please watch the video of the magnificent views of Whistler:

Stretching from November until mid-May on Blackcomb Mountain (黑梳山), Whistler has one of the longest ski seasons in North America. After the snow melts, it is also one of the best mountain bike parks in British Columbia.

Attracting over 2 million visitors each year, Whistler was originally called London Mountain because of its heavy fogs and rain. In 1965, it was renamed Whistler for the hoary marmots that populate the slopes in that area because these animals whistle like deflating balloons and they help make the place more marketable as a resort.

Nestled at the base of Whistler and Blackcomb mountains, Whistler Village (惠斯勒村) is a charming European-style pedestrian-only village that has won numerous design awards.

With curving stone walkways, little bridges, artful landscaping, and a variety of beautiful trees and flowers, Whistler Village is a friendly and fun-loving place where visitors can enjoy strolling, shopping, dining, and soaking up the village vibe from a patio and view the stunning landscapes.

The Peak 2 Peak Gondola (雙峰纜車) and the Cloudraker Skybridge (騰雲吊橋) are two other striking highlights of Whistler. The Gondola is a world record-breaking gondola that spans 4.4 kilometers (2.7 miles) between Whistler and Blackcomb mountains (黑梳山). Rising 2,182 meters (7,160 feet) above sea level, the Cloudraker Skybridge is one of North America’s highest suspension bridges, which spans 130 meters (427 feet) between the top of Whistler Peak to the lookout platform at the West Ridge, crossing above Whistler Bowl (惠斯勒高山碗狀地形).

The Sea to Sky Gondola (海天纜車), located on the Sea-to-Sky Highway just south of Squamish (伐木鎮), is a must-see attraction for visitors. It takes about 10 minutes to bring visitors up to the Summit Lodge on the top of the mountain, which is 850 meters above Howe Sound (豪灣).

In addition to taking in the truly breathtaking views of Howe Sound, the Pacific Ocean, Squamish Valley, and Atwell Peak (艾威爾峰) from the expansive Summit Lodge Viewing Deck, Visitors can also enjoy a wide variety of snacks, refreshing beverages, or meals with healthy food choices at the Summit Lodge and the outdoor Viewing Deck.

The stunning 100-meter Sky Pilot Suspension Bridge (巡天吊橋) is just outside the Summit Lodge, which offers amazing 360-degree views in the vicinity of Whistler. After passing the Suspension, visitors can enjoy the spectacular scenery at the viewing platform and explore many walking and hiking trails for all ages and abilities.

Shannon Falls Provincial Park (神龍瀑布) is another popular attraction on the Sea-to-Sky Highway. Situated 335 meters (1,105 feet) above the Highway, Shannon Falls is the third highest falls in British Columbia. Covering an area of 87 hectares (210 acres), this park provides picnicking, hiking, and access to the trail in Stawamus Chief Provincial Park (酋長岩公園).

With truly easy and accessible access, Shannon Falls is a great destination to enjoy the magnificent towering display of Mother Nature’s force and explore the mist from the roaring waterfalls above.

