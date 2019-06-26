Joe Biden and His Troubling Links With the Chinese Communist Party

Of the many candidates running for the post of POTUS in the 2020 election, Joe Biden stands out in a suspicious way. A candidate from the Democratic Party, Biden was the vice president of the U.S. between 2009 and 2017. One would assume that this gives Biden an advantage in the elections. But what is troubling is that Biden has links to the Chinese communist government through his family.

A pro-China candidate?

“In December 2013 Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, travels with his father aboard Air Force Two to Beijing. The vice president is negotiating a bunch of very sensitive issues with the Chinese, including the South China Sea, trade, tech transfer, etc. Biden is criticized on that trip for basically going soft on Beijing. Shortly after they return to the U.S., Hunter Biden’s firm receives a $1 billion private equity deal from the Chinese government — not from an American business in China, but from the Chinese government itself. It later gets increased to $1.5 billion. We have no way of knowing how much Rosemont [Hunter’s private equity firm] made on the deal because there are no disclosure requirements,” Peter Schweizer, President of the Government Accountability Institute (GAI), said to The Weekly Standard.

One has to understand that Hunter Biden has neither a background in China nor any deep knowledge about investing in private equity. The deal that he got in the Shanghai free trade zone is something that even top U.S. investment firms like Blackstone or Goldman Sachs have not received. So what makes Hunter Biden so special that Beijing is willing to cough up over a billion dollars? Obviously his father, Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden also has investments in a Chinese surveillance company called Face++. Several human rights organizations have pointed out that the firm is responsible for supplying the technology that allows Beijing to monitor, track, and persecute Uyghur Muslim minorities in Xinjiang.

Steve Bannon, the former White House strategist, has asked Biden to release his tax returns to prove that he has not financially benefited from his relationship with Beijing. “Joe Biden is essentially in business with [the Chinese communist regime]… We have to see Joe Biden’s tax returns because we’ve got to see if Joe Biden was a financial consultant to [the fund] or an adviser. Biden has got to answer some basic questions: if he’s been compromised by the Chinese Communist Party? What’s been his involvement during the Obama administration with them?” he said in a statement (The Epoch Times).

Switching positions

Given the current trade tensions between the U.S. and China, every presidential candidate understands that they cannot be linked with Beijing in any way. As the campaign heats up, Biden is guaranteed to be scrutinized on this issue. To erase the pro-China image, Biden seems to have decided to speak out against Beijing.

“We are in a competition with China. We need to get tough with China. They are a serious challenge to us, and in some areas a real threat,” he said in a statement (New York Post). This is a surprising move considering that Biden had dismissed the idea of China being a threat to the U.S. just a few weeks earlier. President Trump has accused Biden of “flip-flopping” and allowing the Chinese to unfairly take advantage of the American economy during the Obama administration.

