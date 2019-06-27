Easy Tips to Treat Bad Breath

Bad breath refers to an unpleasant smell from the mouth or nose that can have a devastating effect on one’s social life and psychological well-being. The World Health Organization has listed bad breath as a disease, and reports on the subject show that the rate of Chinese having bad breath is 27.5 percent, while that of the Western world is 50 percent. The percentage of the world population having/had the disease is estimated at 10-65 percent. Poor oral hygiene is a common cause of bad breath. Nevertheless, serious systemic disease or organ-related disease can also result in bad breath.

The two main causes of bad breath are chronic systemic diseases and oral bacteria. Sinusitis, tonsillitis, stomach disease, pneumonia, and diabetes are examples of chronic systemic disease. Patients suffering from them often have bad breath, especially those with stomach problems. The complex structure and moist environment in the oral cavity can also harbor bacterial growth. Among the many types of bacteria in our mouth, the stinky bacteria is the source causing the unpleasant odor. Decomposing food particles remain in the mouth and produces gas that can smell like rotten eggs.

Brushing one’s teeth a few more times or chewing pieces of gum does not work to eliminate bad breath. The stinky bacteria is in full force if we happen to have gingivitis, periodontitis or oral ulcers. The following suggested methods by well-experienced dentists can help improve the problem in an easy way.

Baking soda

Dissolve half tea-spoonful of baking soda in water for a mouth wash; before brushing teeth, soak the brush in baking soda water first, then brush both the teeth and tongue tip; repeat both morning and night. Baking soda is alkaline, which works to neutralize the acidity in the mouth. It is effective in clearing the odor and killing bacteria.

Rosewater

Rose is richly aromatic. Adding it to water can enhance the taste with a mildly bitter twist that works to calm the mind and deals with bad breath caused by pressure and stress. Drinking a cup of rose water after a busy day not only nourishes the liver and soothes the mind, but can also relieve a tired body.

Translated by Cecilia and edited by Helen

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email