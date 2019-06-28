4 Ingredients With Medicinal Value

Wu Guobin of the Chinese Medicine Clinic in Xinyitang describes the medicinal benefits of four common ingredients found in the kitchen.

Ginger

Ginger has a warming effect that can help treat the common cold, dispel phlegm, and help an upset stomach. Fry fresh ginger with scallions and cardamom to treat a cold, body aches due to fever, coughing phlegm, or a runny nose. Fresh ginger tea can help treat chronic gastritis, stomach pain, and vomiting. It can also prevent motion sickness.

Be aware that ginger is spicy and warm, and it does increase the heat inside the body. People with certain symptoms should not take ginger too often. These include hot flashes due to menopause, tuberculosis, fever, night sweats, lupus, dry mouth, and dry eyes.

Those with higher body heat caused by various inflammatory diseases — such as red, swollen, and painful clusters of boils; liver inflammation and jaundice; hemorrhoids; blood in the stool; and an infection of the urethra — need to be especially careful if choosing to ingest ginger.

Mung beans

Mung beans can clear heat in the body and quench thirst. They also have a detoxifying effect and can reduce swelling. Mung beans can also act as an effective antidote. In case of pesticide poisoning, lead poisoning, gas poisoning, or alcohol poisoning, eating a bowl of mung bean soup before going to the hospital for emergency treatment can help. Mung beans can also dissolve heat in the blood, which is an effective method to treat children with skin sores, chickenpox, and boils. Mung beans have a cooling effect and are not suitable for those suffering from diarrhea.

Eggs

Eggs produce a “ying” effect that nourishes the blood and strengthens the brain. Those suffering from stomach and duodenal ulcers are advised to take one egg, beat it in a bowl, stir well, add boiling water, then eat. Do this every morning and evening for one month. To help prevent cardiovascular disease, arteriosclerosis, hypertension, coronary heart disease, cerebral thrombosis, diabetes, hepatitis, and rheumatism, soak one egg in vinegar for 48 hours and then eat. The effect is said to be remarkable.

The yolk of an egg is nutritious for the brain, and improves the growth and development of infants and children, and egg yolks enhance memory. Egg whites are also effective for removing pimples and boils. Before going to bed, apply egg white on your face and wash it off the next morning. While doing this, be sure to eat fruits and vegetables to clean the blood and intestines. Continue to apply the egg whites until the pimples and boils are reduced.

Do not take eggs when you have a fever or diarrhea, as they can aggravate diarrhea and cause stomach bloating, which is not conducive for recovery from fever. Those with hepatitis, inflammation of the kidneys, inflammation of the gallbladder, or gallstones should not eat eggs often.

Coix seeds

Coix seeds (or Job’s tears) strengthen the spleen, nourish the lungs, and even fight cancerous cells. Coix seeds are very effective at dispelling pus, so they can be used as a treatment for lung diseases such as tuberculosis and lung cancer. Coix seeds are suitable for all kinds of cancer patients. Modern research shows that coix seeds prevent the growth of and kill cancer cells, so eat coix seeds to help treat stomach cancer, intestinal cancer, and cervical cancer. Pregnant women should never eat coix seeds. Those who are frail and weak should avoid eating coix seeds too often.

The writer of this story is not a medical professional, and the information that is in this story has been collected from reliable sources — every precaution has been taken to ensure its accuracy. The information provided is for general information purposes only, and should not be substituted for professional health care.

