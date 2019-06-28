A Unique Suspension Bridge Park

Comprised of an awesome suspension bridge, seven suspended footbridges through the evergreens, a stunning cliff walk, and other interesting attractions, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is a magnificent private park located in the District of North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

With several First Nations totem poles near the entrance, Capilano Suspension Bridge Park is one of Vancouver’s most recognizable tourist attractions that draws over 1.2 million visitors a year. The Capilano Suspension Bridge was originally built in 1889 by a Scottish civil engineer and park commissioner for Vancouver, and was completely rebuilt in 1956.

Capilano was anglicized from Kia’palano, a First Nations name of a great Squamish chief living in that area in the early 1800s. The name means “beautiful river.” Nowadays, Capilano is not only the name of the suspension bridge and the park, but it is the namesake of the river and the area around as well.

The Suspension Bridge spans 137 meters (450 feet) across the Capilano River and is 70 meters (230 feet) above the River. It is exciting to cross the swinging bridge suspended in the air and take in the breathtaking scenery.

The stunning Cliffwalk near the entrance of the Park is a new attraction completed in June 2011, which is a cantilevered pathway clinging to the granite precipice high above Capilano Canyon. It offers an entirely unique and exciting way to gaze into the awesome beauty of the Canyon.

The Capilano Cliffwalk is notable for the unique U-shaped section that curves out from the canyon wall and is supported by eight cable stays connected to the 180-degree semi-circle of steel beams.

Situated 91 meters (300 feet) above the Capilano River, the walkway is 50 centimeters (20 inches) wide, and 213 meters (700 feet) long. Moreover, its glass-bottomed decks are great spots for visitors to appreciate the spectacular views of the river, canyon, and rainforest, and often makes visitors feel as if they were walking on air.

Another striking feature of the Park is the thrilling Treetops Adventure on the west side of the canyon. Consisting of seven footbridges suspended between eight towering Douglas fir trees, Treetops Adventure is the first venue of its kind in North America.

These footbridges form a swinging network of walkways up to 30 meters (98 feet) above the forest floor, offering spectacular views high above the floor. Additionally, the observation platforms in the area allow visitors to have a magnificent bird’s eye view of the forest surroundings.

Other highlights of Capilano Suspension Bridge Park include the Story Centre, rainforest Eco Tours, Nature’s Edge Boardwalk, Raptors Ridge, Rainforest Exhibit, First Nations performance, and North America’s largest private collection of First Nations totem poles featuring indigenous arts, etc.

