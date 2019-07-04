Rub These Acupoints While Bathing to Help Lower Blood Pressure and Detoxify

Doctors of Chinese medicine believe that bathing can promote blood circulation, speed up the metabolism, detoxify the body, energize the body, and improve sleep. While taking a bath, rubbing these key acupoints can enhance the benefits of bathing even more, possibly helping to treat sickness and prolong one’s life.

Rub the center of the sole of the foot

In Chinese medicine, the feet are believed to act as windows to the general health of the whole body. There are two key acupoints to pay attention to.

1. The Yong Quan acupoint

Located near the center of the sole of the foot, it activates the first point on the kidney meridian, so rubbing this point frequently is said to strengthen the kidneys.

2. The Rangu acupoint

This acupoint is in the depression along the inner side of the foot. Rubbing this point is thought to be helpful in reducing blood sugar and treating diabetes.

Method: When taking a bath, raise one leg and put it on top of the other leg so you can see the sole of the foot. Rub the center of the sole of the foot. Rub the right foot with the left hand and then the left foot with the right hand until the points become hot.

Massage the underarms

In order to detoxify the body, reconcile qi and blood, or treat stiff and heavy shoulders, you would want to pay attention to the Ji Quan point. It is located at the armpit and is the main channel of the heart meridian. Massaging this point can have the effect of relaxing the chest and nerves, widening the arteries and veins. This can help to ease chest pain or discomfort due to coronary heart disease and strokes caused by narrowed blood vessels or blockages.

Method: Cross the left and right arms and place close to the chest. Press the right armpit with the left hand, press the left armpit with the right hand and use the fingers to massage for approximately three minutes. These movements can be done while taking a bath.

Massage the calf

About 70 percent of the blood in the human body is concentrated in the lower body. The calf acts like a pump. It resists gravity by slowing down the blood transmitted from the upper part of the body to the lower part. It sends blood back to the heart and keeps functioning day and night.

The calf is very important and can be said to be the second heart of the human body. By massaging the calf, it is said that one can eliminate cold hands and feet, and that it is useful for relieving constipation.

Method: Hold the calf at the sides with both palms, at the same time, rub 20 times. After this, repeat on the other calf. This can help to increase strength in the legs.

Rub the triangular earlobe

The triangular earlobe refers to the edge of the earlobe. Clean regularly and at the same time, massage the earlobe. It is thought to be effective in helping to lower the blood pressure along with easing emotional disturbances and withdrawal syndrome.

The writer of this story is not a medical professional, and the information that is in this story has been collected from reliable sources — every precaution has been taken to ensure its accuracy. The information provided is for general information purposes only, and should not be substituted for professional health care.

Translated by: Chua BC and edited by Helen

