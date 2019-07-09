Delicious Soup From 2 Harmonious Ingredients

When the weather becomes hot, it not only rains more, but more humidity develops. In a hot and humid season, many people feel under the weather. Those with high blood pressure, constipation, stomach upsets, fatigue, and depression will especially feel more uncomfortable. When that happens, you should try to eat a bowl of delicious soup made from potatoes and tomatoes. The humble potato earns its reputation as the “underground apple” and every part of the potato is valuable to the human body.

Linda Horne, a professor at Northwestern University School of Medicine, said that potassium-containing fruits and vegetables, in this case, potatoes, help lower blood pressure and that a medium-sized potato (about 130 grams) per day is used to reduce the incidence of strokes caused by cerebral thrombosis by 40 percent.

Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, one of the strongest antioxidants found in plants in nature, and is called “gold in plants.” A number of studies have found that the antioxidant lycopene in tomatoes has a variety of health benefits, and the level of lycopene in cooked tomatoes is higher than that of raw tomatoes. A new study from the University of Verona in Italy found that eating tomatoes can add more antioxidants and prevent heart diseases.

Potatoes and tomatoes become two perfectly matching ingredients together in a soup, which is not only powerful, but also very good for the body.

Helps to control blood pressure and prevents heart disease

During hot and humid summer days, the blood vessels contract, causing blood pressure to rise. The proper intake of potassium ions can prevent the increase of blood pressure caused by excessive intake of sodium in the diet, and potatoes are a good source of the trace element potassium

Regulates spleen and stomach, prevents constipation

Chinese medicine believes that potatoes can “harmonize the stomach, strengthen the spleen, and replenish qi” and are good food for regulating the spleen and stomach. In addition, a recent study by the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom found that potatoes contain a special antibacterial molecule that can treat stomach ulcers. Compared with antibiotics, it not only protects against gastric ulcers, but also does not produce drug resistance or any side effects.

Anti-fatigue, anti-aging

Tomatoes are rich in potassium and naturally occurring sodium. In the human body, potassium usually acts with sodium to maintain normal muscle activity and regulate the balance of osmotic pressure of water inside and outside the cell so that the balance of body fluids are regulated.

Anti-stroke

In hot summer days, the body sweats a lot to assist with heat dissipation. If fluids are not replenished in time, this will easily lead to insufficient blood volume, increased blood viscosity, and slow blood flow, greatly increasing the chance of thrombosis and strokes. The dietary fiber found in potatoes helps control the amount of cholesterol in the blood. Among them, the mucin proteins can prevent cardiovascular disease and reduce the risk of strokes.

Reduces the risk of depression

Hot and humid weather has a serious impact on people’s moods, which is often irritating. These mood fluctuations can lead to symptoms such as depression. Tomatoes are not only full of flavor, but also help to purify complex thoughts and refresh the mind; the high levels of vitamin C can also maintain the concentration of red blood cells and increase cell resistance.

Potato and tomato soup

Wash the tomatoes, remove the stalks, cut each one into 6-8 pieces; wash the potatoes and peel them, then cut into strips.

Pour some cooking oil into a hot wok and stir-fry the tomatoes. Add Shao wine, salt, sugar to taste, stir-fry until the tomatoes are smashed, add an amount of broth to cover the tomatoes, then add the potatoes. When the potatoes are cooked, sprinkle with chopped green onion and serve.

