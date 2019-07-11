Wasps, Chiggers, and Other Insects to Watch Out for During Summer

In summer, dealing with the insects buzzing around living spaces and biting you every now and then can get irritating. While some insect bites can be painful, others cause health issues.

Wasps and bees

These bugs are usually drawn in by sweet foods and bright clothing. Wasps also tend to gather around garbage cans. If you have a garbage can outside the home, it is better to place it at a fair distance from the living quarters. These creatures are attracted to pleasant scents on your body as well, whether it be perfume, shampoo, or scented soap.

If you find a bee or a wasp buzzing around, curb your urge to swat it. If you miss and hurt it instead of killing it, these bugs will get agitated and try to sting you. If you get stung, take out the stinger immediately. Avoid squeezing it too much while pulling it out since this might release the venom into your body. Once the stinger is out, wash the area with soap. If the pain is persistent, visit a doctor.

Chiggers

Usually found in weedy, woodsy, or grassy regions of the U.S., chiggers typically bite on the tender areas of the body like armpits, ankles, backs of the knees, and so on. Chigger bites do not transmit any diseases. The discomforts you experience are itchiness and slight pain. To prevent chiggers from biting, try applying oils made of jojoba, tea tree, or lemongrass on the body. Wear clothes that cover exposed regions so that these bugs do not find an easy spot to bite. If bitten, take a shower and wash the affected area thoroughly. You can apply anti-itch creams if needed. Look for ones that contain diphenhydramine, calamine, pramoxine, or menthol. Hydrocortisone is also very effective, but prolonged or frequent use is known to thin the skin, so you shouldn’t apply it for more than two weeks at a time.

Spiders

Of the 3,000 species of spiders in the United States, most of them do not present much of a danger. A bite from a tarantula can look scary, but they don’t inject any strong venom. However, bites from a brown recluse, black widow, or hobo spider can be dangerous. The bitten area must be cleaned thoroughly. Apply an ice pack in 10-minute intervals until the discomfort from the bite goes away.

If blisters develop, apply antibiotic ointment. If the area of the bite develops skin lesions and turns painful, you should see a doctor immediately. People who experience excessive sweating, fever, or difficulty in breathing after getting bitten by a spider should also seek medical attention.

Ticks

Ticks are found almost everywhere in America. They can infect people with diseases like ehrlichiosis, Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and so on. In the U.S., Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne illness. Once bitten by a tick, the first thing to do is to remove the bug from the skin. Avoid using petroleum jelly or a hot match to remove the tick as it would make the creature push fluids into the wound that could lead to infection.

When the bug is removed, clean the affected area with warm, soapy water and then wipe it with alcohol to prevent infection. Take the tick and visit a doctor. They will test to see if it carries Lyme disease. In case you choose not to visit a doctor, watch out for any fever, headaches, vomiting, or rashes soon after the tick bite. If such health issues arise, medical care should be sought.

