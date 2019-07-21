Nuggets of Wisdom: 5 Reasons You Are Not Rich

Some people are born rich, while some become rich. If you do not belong to the first group, you probably aspire to be in the second one. But despite a deep desire to be rich, very few people actually end up being so. This is because of the wrong beliefs and behaviors they practice in their lives.

Expecting things to happen

Many people wait to be rich. They wait for “a few more years” until they are ready to start a business, for “a little more time” until they get the promotion that will give them the extra money required for investing, and so on. Such people base their desire for wealth on some future event that may or may not happen. In most cases, they will be stuck with their current life, never able to accumulate wealth. To be rich, you must act. Not next year, next month, next week, or the next day. You must act now. If you wish to set up a company, you should start developing business plans and look into sources of funding, analyze the market, and so on. Rather than waiting for things to happen, be proactive.

Unworthiness

Some feel that they are not worthy of being rich. This attitude is usually seen in people who are born in the lower classes of society and have lived for a long time observing the difference between rich people and poor ones. If you come from such a background, eliminate such thoughts of unworthiness from your mind. Money does not care about your class, race, religion, ethnicity, or any other human division. It just exists, waiting for the smart and courageous to grab it. Feelings of unworthiness come from a historical lifestyle that doesn’t necessarily need to be your future. Throw out such attitudes, believe in your worth, and pursue your goals.

Quick to accept failure

Failing at something is natural. Not everyone succeeds at everything they do. If you fail in your first attempt at making money, do not pull back. Most wealthy people become rich after several failures. Hang in there and keep trying. As long as you have a good plan and are disciplined enough to follow through with it, you have a solid chance of becoming wealthy.

Afraid of risks

The rich do not become rich by doing what everyone else does. Playing it safe will only get you an average return on your investment. To make big money, you need to take bigger risks. Obviously, it also means that you could end up losing all the money you invested. So carefully think about the money you are willing to risk and invest in opportunities that have a high risk but extremely high reward potential. Be sure to study the opportunity thoroughly before making an investment decision. If you avoid betting on such risky investments, you will never become rich.

Poor networking

Many profitable opportunities will require you to interact with people. This is true for things like real estate deals, businesses, trade opportunities, and so on. If you are not comfortable enough to confidently speak with strangers, you need to sort out this problem immediately. Isolating yourself won’t help you at all in your effort to be rich. Sign up for some self-improvement courses and start eliminating any awkwardness you feel when talking to people. If you can exude confidence during conversations, your chances of amassing wealth will increase massively.

