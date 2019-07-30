6 Easy Ways Sedentary Workers Can Stay Healthy

Office workers and computer users usually sit for long periods of time, remaining sedentary for the work day. This can cause sore backs and possibly lead to issues with one’s kidneys. If you find yourself sitting for long periods of the day, try following the guidelines below to help lower the risk of developing back or kidney problems.

1. Get up and move every hour

Spending too much time seated can create pressure on your kidneys and bladder, resulting in both bad qi and blood circulation. Be sure to get up and move around every hour to maintain good blood circulation. You can also stretch while seated to lessen the impact of sitting for too long.

2. Drink plenty of water

Simply drinking more water is another way to stave off the effects of poor circulation caused by prolonged sitting. Drinking up to two liters of water a day is enough. Drinking too much water can also put stress on the kidneys.

3. Do not wait to use the restroom

The kidneys play a very critical role in the body. If urine is being held in the bladder instead of being discharged readily, the function of your kidneys can be damaged. Therefore, you should not hold back urinating in order to keep your kidneys healthy.

4. Massage your lower back



Your kidneys are located under your ribcage toward the back side of your body above your waist. Frequently massaging your lower back can indirectly massage your kidneys. Join your hands behind your back to massage above your waist. This will relieve muscle tension around your kidneys and help keep them in a healthy condition.

5. Soak your feet in warm water at night

The circulation in the lower limbs of more sedentary people can be poor too, and this can also have a negative effect on your kidneys. Take a warm foot bath every night before going to sleep. A foot bath can promote blood circulation, help invigorate your kidneys, and ease the feeling of soreness and fatigue on your back and knees.

6. Do not stay up too late

A growing number of people stay awake later and later to get some work done before the next day starts, or in an attempt to fit in enough time for relaxation. This can also harm the kidneys. Sleep gives your body time to recover. If you always stay up late, it decreases the ability of your body to self-recover. This might lead to dysfunction in your kidneys. Getting enough sleep is one of the keys to keeping healthy.

The writer of this story is not a medical professional, and the information that is in this story has been collected from reliable sources — every precaution has been taken to ensure its accuracy. The information provided is for general information purposes only, and should not be substituted for professional health care.

