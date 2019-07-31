The Numerous Benefits of Orange Essential Oil

Extracted from the peels of sweet oranges, orange essential oil has a fruity aroma that brings about a relaxing feeling in people. In some cases, the oils are also derived from the twigs and leaves of orange plants. Over the centuries, the oil has been used in aromatherapy and is believed to be good for organs like the heart, brain, and stomach.

Boosting mood

If you are feeling a bit down emotionally, consider taking a whiff of orange essential oil since it is known to be a good antidepressant. Just put five or six drops of the oil on your palms, rub them together, cup your hands, and place them over the nose. Inhale the aroma a few times and you will soon find out that your mood is improving. You can also put a few drops of the oil in a diffuser and inhale the steam. A study published in the Advanced Biomedical Research journal found orange essential oil to decrease the pulse rate when a person is in a state of anxiety.

Bettering digestion

People with digestive issues should consider using orange essential oil to deal with the condition. The oil is known to be very effective against constipation and flatulence. It triggers the body to create more digestive enzymes, thereby making sure that the food is broken down properly. Just add four drops of orange essential oil to your regular massage oil and spread it over the abdomen. Orange essential oils also have carminative properties, meaning that they are incredibly useful in removing excess gas from intestines. Plus, it also prevents additional gas from forming.

Combating allergies

Many people suffer from allergies and are affected by the dust, mold, and pollen that they inhale. When these things settle down in the body, it can cause inflammation. Applying orange essential oil on the affected areas can help you get relief from the swelling as it improves blood circulation.

Preventing infections

Where there are wounds, there are risks of bacterial infection. Since orange essential oil is known to inhibit microbial growth, it can prevent such bacterial or fungal infection from occurring in the wound. They are also excellent as disinfectants thanks to antiseptic properties. For people who prefer not to use chemical disinfectants, an orange essential oil is an excellent alternative. Add 10 drops of the oil to every cup of water, pour the mixture in a spray bottle, and use it whenever you want to wipe surfaces clean.

Relief from arthritis

Since orange essential oil has strong anti-inflammatory properties, it is useful for arthritis patients as it can help soothe the pain. Combine 10 drops of the oil with a tablespoon of melted coconut oil and three drops of capsaicin oil. Gently rub the mixture on affected joints and you can experience relief from pain.

