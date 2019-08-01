5 Tasty Blue Fruits That Will Recharge Your Body’s Power House

Fruits come in many shapes and forms. But did you know that a fruit’s color also says something about that fruit’s nutritional content?

Blue fruits, for example, get their beautiful color from plant compounds called polyphenols. They generally contain a lot of anthocyanins, which are a group of chemical compounds that are responsible for the red-orange or blue-violet hues in fruit. Beyond color, these compounds, which make fruits like blueberries and blackberries look the way they do, are quite beneficial for your body’s health.

Recent research suggests that consuming appropriate amounts of fruits that contain anthocyanins may be quite beneficial for your health. Here are 5 fruits you can enjoy to stock up on some healthy antioxidants:

1. Blueberries

Blueberries have been proven to offer so many benefits. If you’re looking for a low calorie, high fiber snack that’s loaded with great micronutrients, like manganese and vitamins C and K, then blueberries may be just the right fruit choice for you.

Besides tasting really good, blueberries are high in anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants that help protect your cells against harm from unstable molecules called free radicals.

Just how many blueberries are considered the right amount to benefit from eating them? According to a study done on 10 healthy male test subjects, roughly 2 cups (300 grams) of blueberries provided enough antioxidants to protect their DNA against damage from free radicals.

2. Elderberries

Elderberries are used all over the world in remedies against colds and flu. The blue-purple fruit does its “magic” by boosting one’s immune system. According to some, this fruit has also been shown to help people recover from illnesses faster.

During a 5-day study, 4 tablespoons (60ml) of concentrated elderberry syrup, which was taken daily, helped the test subjects recover from the flu four days faster on average than those who did not take the supplement.

These berries are high in vitamins C and B6, which are known to promote immune system health. You can get 58 percent and 20 percent of the recommended daily intake (RDI) for Vitamin C and B6 from just 1 cup (145 grams) of elderberries.

3. Black currants

Black currants have a tarty taste and a deep blue-purple hue. Eaten either fresh, dried, or in jam or juice form, they offer loads of vitamin C, a very powerful antioxidant. With just one cup (112 grams) of fresh blackcurrants, you can get more than two times the RDI of your favorite immune system-boosting vitamin.

4. Concord grapes

Concord grapes are a healthy, blue-purple fruit that most people love consuming in juice or jam form. While research has not been conclusive about the details, studies do show that Concord grapes may boost your immune system.

The plant contains many beneficial compounds that act as antioxidants. Some say concord grapes may have higher amounts of these compounds than purple, green, or red grapes.

5. Blue tomatoes

Yes, that’s right. Tomatoes are also a fruit. While most people include tomatoes to the variety of vegetables, when they speak of them, they are actually a fruit. They are also known as purple or Indigo Rose tomatoes and are usually grown because they are rich in antioxidants.

Conclusion

It is the high anthocyanin content that gives them the antioxidant punch and a rich purple-blue tint. According to conclusions from a number of studies, a lycopene-rich diet may be linked to a reduced risk of heart disease, prostate cancer, and strokes.

Speaking quite frankly, aside from the delicious taste, blue fruits have a whole load of health benefits anyone trying to add some extra health power to their nutrition should consider. Plus, all of the above-mentioned fruits are top-notch nutrient-dense sources of super antioxidants, including vitamin C and the other beneficial plant components like anthocyanin.

The reason why so many health professionals recommend such fruits is that their high antioxidant content makes them a good alternative to reduce inflammation and ward off chronic conditions like heart disease and a good way to avoid type 2 diabetes.

All said, the bottom line is that if you want to boost your health, professionals recommend you eat a variety of blue fruits regularly. Not trying it my mean missing out on some great benefits.

