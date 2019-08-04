Beijing ‘Has a Secret Campaign’ to Get Trump Out of the White House

Exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui has made it his mission to expose the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Guo fled China in 2015 and began exposing corrupt secrets of high-level Communist Party members — past and present — in 2017. Earlier, he’d made billions through real estate developments in China where he was influential with Party elite before he fled to the U.S., where he also now goes by the name of Miles Kwok.

In a recent interview, the now political activist told journalist Bill Gertz from The Washington Free Beacon that the CCP is actively seeking to have U.S. President Donald Trump lose the 2020 elections. The 51-year-old said that the details of the CCP’s plan had recently been unveiled by China’s Vice President Wang Qishan, but the campaign has already been in operation since the 2018 mid-term elections.

Much of the CCP’s campaign uses disinformation and influence within a 4-pronged strategy aimed at getting Trump out of the White House, Guo said. “We must know that the 2020 presidential election is not really an election campaign between the Republican Party or the Democratic Party,” Guo told WFB. “In fact, it is actually a campaign between President Trump and Wang Qishan and Xi Jinping.”

The get-Trump campaign, he said, is being run through the high-level National Security Commission of the Communist Party of China. Through it, Guo said that both Xi and Wang are directing the campaign. “For the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the security committee has given very clear instructions that it is not permissible for Trump to win the 2020 election,” he said.

In its bid to oust Trump, the CCP is seeking to manipulate the severe political divisions in America between the Democrats and Republicans. To do this, they are using their intelligence and influence resources in place in the U.S. CCP organizations taking part in the campaign include the Ministry of State Security, the civilian spy agency, military intelligence units, and the United Front Work Department, which is used to project influence abroad.

“President Trump has already caused a lot of damage to the CCP, so they have declared he will not be allowed to have another four years in power,” Guo said.

Presumably, at the top of the list of Trump’s actions upsetting the CCP is the ongoing trade war between the two countries and the Trump administration’s stance on issues sensitive to the communist regime, especially matters relating to religious freedom in China.

As part of its efforts, Guo said the CCP’s intelligence operatives in the U.S. will use its networks of pro-China agents who the WFB article described as “Americans and others who will do Beijing’s bidding.” Guo said that the campaign will include the use of Wall Street financial leaders against Trump. “Wall Street basically has a vested interest in helping out CCP members, the kleptocrats,” Guo said.

He also said that the CCP’s anti-Trump campaign will use political leaders and lobbyists in Washington. “There are quite a few of these individuals who have been corrupted by the CCP for many years,” he said.

Guo stated that the mainstream media in America will also be co-opted by Beijing. “Media such as Google, Facebook, and newspapers such as The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, and even the national broadcast channels will be unwilling to challenge the Chinese Communist Party in coming to the defense of President Trump,” he said. Guo pointed out that many American media moguls have benefits in China, making them disinclined to oppose CCP influence operations against Trump.

Beijing will also try co-opting overseas Chinese and Asian-Americans to use any political sway — i.e., financial contributions, votes — they have and use them against Trump. To combat this, Guo urged America to form a special agency to identify and counter foreign influence by powers like China.

In the interview, Guo told Gertz that the CCP had seized $30 billion worth of his assets and had conducted a $70 million covert campaign in the U.S. to try and have Washington send him back to China to face charges he says are politically motivated.

The WFB report said that two of Guo’s brothers are imprisoned in China as repercussions for his speaking out, and that 18 family members were likewise detained. It also reported that the authorities in China had arrested 270 of his staff.

