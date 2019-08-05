Echo of Things Chinese

In the same year, coincidentally, René Descartes published his famous Discourse on the Method. Because of his book, cognitive science became mainstream in the West and dominated the emerging wave of “modern” Western culture.

The original copy of Tiangong Kaiwu was lost during the Qing Dynasty (1644-1912), but fortunately, many other countries had kept their copies of the book, and it was rediscovered in the early years of the Republic of China. There were several versions, translated into seven languages, including Japanese, English, French, and German. However, none were in Chinese.

Such a halt in the crafts later contributed to China’s inferiority in the modern art world, which further affected its overall confidence. From this perspective, traditions and handicrafts are crucial to society. We must not break away from our roots only to chase the modern trends, or we’ll become waves that drift aimlessly with the stream.