Cathay Pacific Captain Cheers the People of Hong Kong

As anti-extradition protests continue in Hong Kong, demonstrators held a “fly with you” gathering on July 26 at the Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok. Before touching down, the captain of one incoming flight offered words of encouragement to the people of Hong Kong. The captain of Cathay Pacific flight CX505, flying from Tokyo to Hong Kong, announced to passengers that a peaceful and orderly demonstration was being held at the airport, assuring everyone that there was no need for concern. The captain went on to encourage passengers to talk with the protesters, saying it may help them understand the significance of the demonstration.

Before landing, the captain was quoted as saying: “I would like to inform everyone that a very peaceful and orderly demonstration is being held at the arrival hall in Hong Kong International Airport. The demonstration is concerning the withdrawal of the controversial extradition law. The situation is very peaceful and there is no need to fear those wearing black sitting in the arrival hall. In fact, if you’d like to, you can talk to the demonstrators and try to gain a better understanding of the situation in Hong Kong. Finally, cheers to the people of Hong Kong, and be careful.”

According to netizens (a term for citizens of the Internet) of the Hong Kong LIHKG online forum, after the captain’s broadcast, all the people of Hong Kong were cheering, grateful for the words of kindness and support.

After listening to the broadcast of what occurred on the flight, many Hong Kong netizens were very moved, with one person saying: “The captain’s words were very touching. The last sentence nearly moved me to tears. Thank you, Captain. Thank you very much, Cathay Pacific. Cheers to the Hong Kong people! If I had been a passenger, I definitely would have applauded!”

Translated by Chua BC and edited by Tatiana Denning, D.O.

