Life Issues: What Do You Do When You Hate Your Job?

Not everyone gets to work in a job they love. Most people will have no option but to get on with their existing job in order to earn a monthly salary. Some people hate their job so much that they are unable to do it to their full abilities and frequently underperform, thereby hurting their careers. If you are such a person, the following tips might help you cope with work.

Quit reinforcing the hatred

When you hate something, your mind will keep reinforcing that emotion over and over again. When you dislike working as an accountant, you might feel irritated when the accounts don’t tally, when a long calculation goes wrong, when the figures don’t match with expected numbers, and so on. On every such occasion, the mind is likely to be agitated and the thoughts will keep reminding you how much you hate the job. You need to end such thoughts immediately, as dwelling on them will only make your life more miserable. The longer such thoughts exist, the more difficult it will be to do anything related to the job.

Have lower expectations

When doing your job, do not have any excessive expectations. This often leads to disappointments and eventually hatred. For instance, if you join a work unit expecting that it will be radically exciting, you risk disappointment when the job actually turns out to be just average. This can eventually make you hate the job, the company, and even co-workers. As such, it is always better to keep your expectations within normal levels and accept the task that has been assigned to you. Remember, life is often like a game of cards. You don’t decide what hand you’re given, but if you can learn to play well and make do with whatever, then you’re just awesome.

Take a break

When you are engaged in a job that you don’t like, the feeling can evolve into hatred over a period of time. You might feel trapped and doomed to do the job for the rest of your life. To avoid having such negative feelings explode out, try taking a break once in a while. Go on a trip, preferably into a forest or mountainous region, where you can just relax. This break should refresh your mind well enough to help you cope with work.

Focus on the pros

Every job will have some positives that can make you feel good about it. Maybe the salary is good enough to make you forget that you hate the job or maybe the office is very close to your residence so that you don’t have to waste time every day on travel. Whatever it may be, focus on such positives when you think about the job and you will find it easier to do what is required without any intense hateful feelings towards your work. Also, think about those less fortunate once in a while. You, at the least, have a job that is able to provide a living. Cultivating gratitude will tune down resentments and help you be more content with life.

Develop friendships

Even if your job is something you hate, you can still continue working by developing a wide circle of friends at the workplace. Isolating yourself when you hate a job is the worst thing you can do. When you have friends you can talk with and crack jokes at, even the worst of tasks become tolerable.

If you are unable to shake off the hatred for your job no matter what you try, the only option left will be to find a new job. Do not continue in your current line of work in such a situation, as it will only worsen your psychological condition.

