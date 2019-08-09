Guo Wengui’s Prediction: The Demise of Communism Is Near

Guo Wengui, a Chinese billionaire in exile in the United States, recently stated on social media that the United States will make decisions on China that will herald in a new era of communism dissolution. He also urged the world to pay close attention to the protests in Hong Kong and referenced the recent gathering of President Trump and the survivors of religious persecution and the remarks by Vice President Mike Pence on religious freedom at the Annual Religious Freedom Ministerial.

On Jul7 17, the 20th anniversary of the persecution of Falun Gong by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), President Trump met with 27 victims of religious persecution, including Yuhua Zang, a Falun Gong practitioner from China. He had a short conversation with Yuhua Zhang and listened to her recount her husband’s imprisonment and persecution in China and the on-going crimes of forced organ harvesting committed by the CCP. She pleaded for President Trump’s help to stop the persecution in China.

On July 18, at the 2nd Annual Religious Freedom Ministerial, Vice President Mike Pence condemned the persecution of faithful believers in China by the CCP and remarked that persecution will not stop people from practicing their faith. Pence also affirmed to the world that regardless of how the trade relationship between the United States and China develops the American people will always stand in solidarity with the people of all faiths in the People’s Republic of China.

A day after Guo’s remarks up on social media on July 21, U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo made the announcement that the United States will impose sanctions on a Chinese state-owned oil company Zhuhai Zhenrong and its CEO Li Youmin for purchasing crude oil from Iran. The company was also banned from engaging in foreign exchange, banking, or real estate transactions within U.S. jurisdictions.

Guo strongly criticized the tactics employed by the CCP in the suppression of anti-extradition protests in Hong Kong. Police from Guangdong Province and special police from mainland China entered Hong Kong in the guise of tourists. Disguised in plain black clothes, they violently attacked protestors, tore off banners with anti-communist slogans, and signages expressing the Hong Kong people’s demands.

At the World Economic Summer Davos Forum in Dalian City in early July, Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang announced that China will accelerate the opening of its financial sector. On July 20, China introduced 11 measures ranging from the issuance of Chinese bonds, wealth management, insurance, securities, funds, and futures. According to Guo Wengui, the 11 financial opening measures introduced by the CPC are “traps” for the United States and other Western countries, but these countries won’t be easily fooled.

Translated by Chua BC and edited by Angela

