Chinese Billionaire Faces Charges Over US$1.8 Billion in Tariff Fraud

Liu Zhongtian, a billionaire from China, has been indicted in the U.S. for participating in a fraudulent scheme that helped a Chinese company avoid paying almost US$1.8 billion in tariffs to the United States. He reportedly carried out the fraud while being the Chairman of China Zhongwang Holdings Limited.

The indictment

The company labeled its aluminum extrusions, including tubes and bars, as pallets and exported them to the United States. Since pallets are classified as finished goods, they were subject to much lower duties in the U.S. This allowed China Zhongwang Holdings to export 2.2 million tons of aluminum between 2011 and 2014 while evading paying due tariffs. Chairman Liu and his co-conspirators were heavily involved in the illegal activity.

“By falsely identifying the pallets as finished merchandise, the Perfectus predecessor entities were able to evade paying approximately US$1.8 billion [in duties]… [the supposed pallets were] nothing more than extrusions that had been tack welded together… At the direction of Liu, none of these pallets was ever sold,” the indictment stated (South China Morning Post).

Liu and associates have also been charged with money laundering, conspiracy, and wire fraud for faking revenues of the company. The exported “pallets” were stockpiled at warehouses under the control of Liu. These were then recorded as sales in official accounts of China Zhongwang Holdings. By doing so, Liu was able to create a fake narrative that the company was getting consistent orders from the U.S., deceiving investors across the world. In addition, Liu also funneled millions of dollars from his shell companies to his U.S.-based companies and eventually back to China Zhongwang Holdings.

“This indictment outlines the unscrupulous and anti-competitive practices of a corrupt businessman who defrauded the United States… Moreover, the bogus sales of hundreds of millions of dollars of aluminum artificially inflated the value of a publicly traded company, putting at risk investors around the world,” Nick Hanna, the United States Attorney for the Central District of California, said in a statement (The New York Times).

The indictment against Liu was filed on May 7, but was only unsealed recently. An arrest warrant is being drawn up for Liu, who faces up to 456 years in prison on 24 charges. According to Forbes, Liu has a net worth of US$2.8 billion. Currently in China, the U.S. will not be able to arrest Liu and bring him to court, since there is no extradition treaty between Washington and Beijing.

Business as usual

China Zhongwang Holdings stated that it has not received any legal notice on the matter and is consulting with experts on how to deal with the issue. It called the smuggling operations “false charges” and “without any factual basis.” “The company takes seriously any allegations that it may have violated any law, and is seeking legal advice in relation to the alleged proceeding… If the allegations were proven in court, the company could face monetary penalties… The company continues to operate as normal,” it said in a statement (Reuters).

The company’s share prices have dipped on the Hong Kong stock market after the indictment made headlines. Though Liu stepped down as the Chairman of China Zhongwang Holdings, he still continues to be the company’s biggest shareholder with a huge 74.46 percent stake.

The company’s profit margins have been surprisingly high in recent years, swinging between 18 percent and 40 percent. Some experts feel this is abnormally high, since margins for similar companies in the industry tend to be between 8 percent and 20 percent, indicating that the accounts of China Zhongwang Holdings might be manipulated.

