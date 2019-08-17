To Be a True Friend, Do Not Make Jokes About These 4 Taboo Subjects

Everyone meets many people throughout their lives, some of whom become friends. Among these friends, there exist both mentors and toxic friends. Sometimes, we play jokes on one another. However, there are four things that you should never joke about as a true friend.

1. Personal imperfections

The phrase “Loose lips sink ships” from the Second World War is still true today, as careless talk leads to trouble, generates disputes, and is considered annoying. True friends never laugh at other’s imperfections and flaws because by doing so, you reveal the ugliness that is inside you.

Regardless of how close you and your friends are, there is still a fine line between being a good friend and being toxic. There are still some areas that are taboo. Even if a person is open-minded, they may take offense at a joke directed at them. Never hurt other people’s feelings, let alone those who are friends. Maybe you are just making an offhanded comment, but the emotional injury could be real to the other person. Joking about other’s imperfections reveals that you lack social skills.

2. Money

True friends never make jokes about money. There is a Chinese saying: “Even among brothers, accounts should be settled clearly.” When it comes to money, things become complicated. Money is a sensitive issue, as people are easily blinded by money. It is possible that they will take jokes about money too seriously, resulting in an awkward situation that is difficult to get out of.

3. Family

Jokes with friends should be made only among friends. Never joke about someone’s family. Good friends know where the boundary is and are understanding. People can believe they are very close, so it is acceptable to gossip and judge anything and anyone around them. Do not inadvertently joke about family members because this thinking is completely incorrect. You are just friends, so it is not good judgment to involve yourself in other’s personal lives and comment on their family.

4. Personal interests

Everyone has their own thinking, faith, and values. It is these differences that create such diversity and make this world interesting and wonderful. Although you may disagree with your friend’s ideas, not fully understand their desires and interests, or maybe lack any religious beliefs yourself, you should not take other people’s faith and personal interests and make jokes of them.

We can all live different lifestyles, but others should not be joked about. Not everything can be a joke, and not everyone should accept your jokes. A trustworthy friend respects the lifestyle of others and does not hurt them. This way, friendship can last a very long time and flourish.

Translated by Sharon and edited by Helen

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email