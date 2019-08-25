4 Food Groups That May Help Prevent Breast Cancer

Epidemiological studies find that breast cancer is closely related to mental stress, unhealthy lifestyle habits — such as drinking, smoking, and staying up late — as well as poor dietary habits. High-risk cancer-inducing foods include those that are fried, pickled, contain high-fat content, and processed food like sausages, ham, and bacon. Eating less of these products can reduce the risk of having breast cancer.

According to research, antioxidant properties in fruits and vegetables are able to prevent diseases such as strokes, cardiovascular diseases, type two diabetes, and cancer. A 14-year study that kept track of 110,000 subjects found the rate of having cardiovascular diseases for those who took a sufficient daily intake of fruits and vegetables was largely reduced when compared to those who did not.

The World Cancer Research Fund and American Institute for Cancer Research conducted a study on 12 common types of cancer to see how diet, physical activity, and weight of the patients could make an impact on the kidneys, mouths, lungs, and gallbladders. They found that the intake of leafy greens, broccoli, and cabbage could lower the risk of having these cancers.

For breast cancer prevention, eat more of these four food groups:

1. Dark-colored fruits and veggies

Leafy greens, oranges, and red carrots are examples of the dark-colored food group. They are mostly rich in carotene, which is found to have a preventive effect against breast cancer. Yellow fruits are also rich in carotenoids, which when eaten help lower the risk of developing breast cancer.

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Pak Choy, cabbage, and broccoli are crucifers that are rich in polyphenols, vitamins, and especially glucosinolates, which are confirmed to help prevent cancer.

Fish

Fatty acids are found to be closely related to breast cancer. The risk reduces to low when the ratio of omega 3 obtained from fish is high in the body. Eat more fish and less meat for health.

Seed oil

Instead of just relying on soybean oil, corn oil, or peanut oil, alternate these with tea seed oil, canola oil, or olive oil because they are rich in mono-unsaturated fatty acids and are more heat resistant (first-pressed olive oil is good for frying).

Translated by Cecilia and edited by Helen

