Vacationing in the Beautiful Italian Island of Procida

Want to vacation at a place you have never heard of before? Then, it’s time to set sail to Procida, a tiny Italian island located in the Gulf of Naples. Measuring a mere 4 square kilometers, the island has a population of just about 10,000 people. A tiny quaint island with not many people. Think it can’t get any better? Well, read on, as we explore Procida.

Procida Island

Procida is located close to the more popular Capri Island, which is often packed with visitors. If you are looking for a low-key place to chill around, then Procida is your best option. Of all the places on the Island, Marina Corricella is the most popular among tourists.

It is a “colorful fishing village that’s built into the rock leading to the sea. The 17th-century settlement is traffic-free and can only be reached by stairs in passageways through the houses. Along the waterfront, there are piles of fishing nets and patio restaurants where you can enjoy a meal with a view of the Terra Murata and bobbing fishing boats,” according to Never Ending Voyage.

Marina Grande is the busiest place on the island, as this is where ferries that connect with Naples and other locations embark. Marina Chiaiolella is the quietest among the three marinas and is situated at the southern tip of the island. It has a very tranquil and peaceful vibe that is sure to satisfy visitors who want some alone time. As for the beaches, popular ones include Chiaia, Pozzo Vecchio, Lingua, Ciraccio, and Silurenza. If you are visiting with family, Chiaia beach will be more suitable as it is one of the largest on the island and the water is relatively shallow.

One thing you will notice about Procida is the people’s fascination with e-bikes. No matter where you are walking on the island, you can find an e-bike zipping past every now and then. People on the island use the e-bikes as an alternative mode of transport.

“The bikes are popular among people who don’t have a license for a scooter, but for people who are a bit older, like me and my wife, even if we have a scooter, we almost replace it with the e-bike… In the summer, there are days when you’re not allowed to drive any motorized vehicles, so that’s another incentive to use one instead of a scooter,” Giuseppe di Comito, who runs an e-bike shop, said to CNN.

Procida was featured in the 1994 classic Italian movie Il Postino. Massimo Troisi, the star of the movie, had postponed a heart operation in order to complete the film. Unfortunately, he died just a day after the movie was completed. So if you are a fan of the movie, you can check out the locales where the film was shot.

Arrival and stay

The most common way to get to Procida is via Naples. Once you arrive at the Naples International Airport, hire a car to reach any of these two ports — Naples Porta di Massa or Naples Beverello. Under normal traffic, you should reach the port of your choice in about half an hour. From the port, you can catch a ferry that will take you to Procida. The trip should take about 1 hour and 10 minutes.

As far as accommodation is concerned, the island has several budget and luxurious hotels on offer. Among the 3 star hotels, a popular option with tourists is Hotel La Corricella. If you want to check into a 4 star one, book a room at Hotel La Casa sul Mare, which overlooks the Corricella Marina.

