Methamphetamine Contamination Remains in Homes for Years

The Breaking Bad movie El Camino‘s storyline focusing on drug production is more relevant than ever — with a new study revealing methamphetamine contamination in houses is a public health problem around the world.

Dr. Jackie Wright, Associate Professor Stewart Walker, and Dr. Kirstin Ross analyzed the contamination levels in everyday household items from a home suspected to have previously been used for cooking methamphetamine to determine whether surface wipe samples can adequately establish contamination levels and define health risks.

Published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, the Environmental Health experts explain that while sampling commonly focuses on the collection of surface wipes, it’s difficult to understand the risk to inhabitants because those samples don’t indicate contamination levels inside objects. Dr. Ross said:

The results raise questions about whether current surface detection methods allow people living inside a former meth house to understand the extent of contamination, not only on surfaces but also within building materials and items they’re exposed to on a daily basis. Ross went on to say:

