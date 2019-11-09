Recipe: Sweet and Sour Prawns

Sweet and sour dishes are very popular in China, although Chinese tend to use sweet and sour sauces as dipping sauces rather than for cooking, as is done in Westernized sweet and sour dishes.
Ingredients:
- Large prawns — 16 (peel the prawn shell off, but leave the tails on)
- Macadamia nuts (or any nuts) — ½ cup
- Garlic — 3 cloves (chopped)
- Oil — 2 tbsp
- Sauce
- Tomato sauce — ¼ cup
- Water — ¼ cup
- Sugar — 1 tbsp
- Soy sauce — 1 tbsp
- Sesame oil — ½ tsp
- Tapioca flour — 1 tbsp
- Dried shallots — 1 tbsp
Method:
- Mix all the sauce ingredients into a bowl
- Put oil in a wok and sauté the garlic until light brown
- Add in the prawns and stir fry. When prawns are almost cooked, stir in the sauce
- When the sauce thickens, add nuts and mix well
- Optional — Decorate with spring onions and coriander
- Serve
Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email