Love Affairs That Transcended the Centuries (Part 1)

In a small town, a special wedding ceremony took place. The groom, Songlin, was a doctor and the bride, Xiaoxue, was very beautiful. In the eyes of others, this was a good match. However, the groom’s parents and relatives did not show up as they all opposed the marriage. This was because Xiaoxue only had the intelligence of a 7-year-old.

After some twists and turns, they finally became husband and wife. Songlin said to Xiaoxue affectionately: “I have waited for thousands of years to be with you. I am willing to take all pressure and no matter how others look at you, in my heart, you are the best. I will always protect you.”

So he began to tell their story. He remembered past lives and the past love affairs between the two of them.

Zi Yi and Wan Er

At the end of the Spring and Autumn Period and the beginning of the Warring States Period, the King of Yue, Gou Jian, was defeated by the King of Wu. Gou Jian had to offer many taels of silver and beautiful women just to survive.

On this day, Gou Jian personally escorted the beauties to the capital of Wu. There were a thousand beautiful women and they were protected by 300 soldiers.

The commander, Zi Yi, fell in love with one of the beauties, Wan Er. Just as they entered a forest, a group of Wu soldiers attacked. The two sides had a fierce battle. Zi Yi held his shield and sword and rushed into the enemy. Suddenly, the arrows fell like rain toward him. At that moment, Wan Er ran to him and held him, her body blocking all the arrows.

Zi Yi hugged her tightly and shouted sadly: “Wan Er, please don’t die!” But she still died in his arms. Zi Yi was so angry that he fought the enemy with extraordinary strength until they were all killed. Then he killed himself in front of Gou Jian because he did not do a good job in protecting the women.

Xiang Zhuang and Yu Ji

More than 200 years later, Zi Yi reincarnated as Xiang Zhuang, the cousin of Xiang Yu — the King of Chu. Xiang Zhuang still retained the memory of past lives. When he saw Yu Ji for the first time, he almost screamed out: “Wan Er!” However, Yu Ji had forgotten her previous life and loved Xiang Yu wholeheartedly. Later, when the soldiers of Chu were surrounded, Xiang Yu, Yu Ji, and Xiang Zhuang were unable to do anything.

Xiang Yu looked to Xiang Zhuang and said: “Brother, I know that you always liked Yu Ji; you take her away.” Yu Ji loved Xiang Yu only, so she said to him: “Even if I am taken away, I will still distract you, so I will only ask for one thing and that is death.” Yu Ji then killed herself with a sword; Xiang Yu killed himself after being defeated, while Xiang Zhuang was killed by the enemy’s arrows.

Ma Xian Qi and Xie Aman

Ma Xian Qi was a famous musician in the Tang Dynasty. He composed sensational music pieces. In order to please his consort, Yang Guifei, the emperor respectfully invited Ma Xian Qi into the palace to teach Guifei the zither. The emperor selected 28 beautiful women who were good at dancing and divided them into two teams. One of them, the 13-year-old girl Xie Aman, was pretty and danced elegantly. Ma Xian Qi would never have imagined it: In this reincarnation, Wan Er was young enough to be his daughter!

Imperial Consort Guifei liked Xie Aman very much. In just a few years, Aman’s dance skills became the best in the palace and no one could match her. During the last 15 years of Emperor Tang’s reign, there was a rebellion and he fled with Yang Guifei and others. Unexpectedly, a mutiny occurred, and as a result, Yang Guifei was hanged in Maweipo.

At that time, just when Ma Xian Qi thought that Aman must have run into trouble, Aman came to him for help. She said that Guifei had not died from being hanged, but her throat was hurt and she could not talk. She asked Ma Xian Qi to help them escape. Ma Xian Qi agreed to her request and secretly sent them to a merchant ship of Dongying City. Looking at the sea and the ship drifting further and further away from him, Ma Xian Qi silently said in his heart: “Aman, I will not miss you again in the next life.”

