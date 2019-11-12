Is Your Drinking Water Safe to Drink?

To avoid the threat of Legionella bacteria and non-tuberculous mycobacteria, the safe transport of mains water is more important than ever. (Image: Flinders University)
Troy Oakes
By Troy Oakes, 1 min ago
From Legionella bacteria and non-tuberculous mycobacteria, safe transport of mains water depends on best practice and good policy, environmental health experts say. However, Flinders University academics warn current systems and legislation may not always be supported by solid scientific research or best practice in public health.

Flinders University Associate Professor Richard Bentham, who presented a paper on the shortfalls in Legionella disease policy at the Environmental Health Australia National Conference in Adelaide this week (November 6-8, 2019), said:

Environmental health experts, including Dr. Bentham, also warn that some positive policy changes can lead to other potential problems. Dr. Bentham and his colleagues wrote in a new scientific article:

“Public health risks associated with heavy metal and microbial contamination of drinking water in Australia” has been published in the open access International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Opinion.

Provided by: Flinders University [Note: Materials may be edited for content and length.]

