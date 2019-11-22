Amazing Image and Character Formations in Taiwan

Over 6,500 Falun Gong practitioners participated in the Image and Character Formation in Taipei on November 16. (Image: Chen Po-chou / Epoch Times)
It has become more of a norm in recent years that thousands of adherents of Falun Gong, also known as Falun Dafa, get together at the iconic Liberty Square in front of the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, to participate in the Image and Chinese Character Formation around this time of the year.

Please watch the following video of the 2019  Falun Dafa image and Chinese character formation:

With the theme of “Wide spreading of Falun Dafa around the world,” over 6,500 practitioners of this spiritual meditation practice formed a magnificent image of a giant world map and seven traditional Chinese characters, in a formation that was 101 meters long and 88 meters wide, at the Liberty Square on November 16.

About 5400 Falun Gong practitioner participated in the 2018 Falun Dafa Image & Character formation in Taipei. (Image: Chen Po-chou / Epoch Times)

Above the world map are the three Chinese characters of Zhēn, Shàn, and Rěn (Truthfulness, Compassion, and Tolerance), which are the fundamental principles of this spiritual discipline, while beneath the map are the four Chinese characters of Dà Fǎ Hóng Cuán (meaning wide spreading of Dafa). Additionally, there are 10 rays of yellow light on the top of the image.

Around 6400 Falun Gong practitioner participated in the 2017 Falun Dafa Image & Character formation. (Image: Chen Po-chou / Epoch Times)

As the images and characters formation activities have become more and more popular among Faun Gong members, the event this year attracted over 1,000 Dafa practitioners from 16 other countries and two regions, including the United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines,  Israel, Argentina, Brazil, Russia, Ukraine, Hong Kong and Macau.

Around 6400 Falun Gong practitioner participated in the 2016 Falun Dafa Image & Character formation. (Image: Chen Po-chou / Epoch Times)

The grand Image and Character Formation was followed by a large-scale demonstration of the Falun Gong exercises, comprising five sets of peaceful and gentle movements, including a standing meditation, sitting meditation, and another three sets of exercises.

The 2015 Falun Dafa Image & Character formation held at the Liberty Square in Taipei. (Image: Chen Po-chou / Epoch Times)

According to Huang Chunmei, organizer of the event and vice president of the Taiwan Falun Dafa Association, it’s meaningful to hold this annual Image and Character Formation at this famous tourist landmark. She noted that the magnificent and solemn scene of the formation and the exercises demonstration activities can let the visitors at home and abroad know more about Falun Gong’s peacefulness and compassion, as well as its popularity around the world.

The 2014 Falun Dafa Image & Character formation held at the Liberty Square in Taipei. (Image: Chen Po-chou / Epoch Times)

Additionally, dozens of display boards erected in two lines on the ground between Liberty Square and the arched gates of the Memorial Hall also help visitors understand the magnificence of Falun Dafa and the truth behind the ongoing atrocious persecution against this peaceful spiritual discipline in China since 1999.

Over 6500 Falun Dafa practitioners demonstrated the Falun Gong exercises at the Liberty Square in Taipei on Nov. 16, 2019. (Image: Chen Po-chou / Epoch Times)

Many visitors, especially those who are from China, were amazed by the peaceful and splendid scenes of this Image and Character Formation, as well as the large-scale demonstration of the Falun Gong exercises. Some of them also expressed that they would like to learn more about Falun Gong and support Falun Gong to help more people around the world benefit from this spiritual practice, and let the universal principles of Truthfulness, Compassion, and Tolerance prevail in this human world.

Over 5000 Falun Gong practitioners participated in the image and character formation in China in 1998. (Image: Minghui.org)

