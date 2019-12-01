Shaking Your Head to Rid Water From Your Ears Could Cause Brain Damage

It turns out that one of the most common methods people use to get rid of water in their ears can also cause complications. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)
Troy Oakes
1 min ago
Trapped water in the ear canal can cause infection and even damage, but it turns out that one of the most common methods people use to get rid of water in their ears can also cause complications. Researchers at Cornell University and Virginia Tech show shaking the head to free trapped water can cause brain damage in small children.

Various tube sizes and different accelerations were tried to determine what combination was necessary to remove water from a confined area. (Image: Anuj Baskota, Seungho Kim, and Sunghwan Jung)

Anuj Baskota, Seungho Kim, Hosung Kang, and Sunghwan Jung will present their findings at the American Physical Society’s Division of Fluid Dynamics 72nd Annual Meeting. Baskota said:

For adults, the acceleration was lower due to the larger diameter of the ear canals. They said the overall volume and position of the water in the canal changes the acceleration needed to remove it. Baskota added:

For adults, the acceleration was lower due to the larger diameter of the ear canals. (Image: pexels / CC0 1.0)

Luckily, the researchers said there is a solution that does not involve any head shaking. Baskota said:

Provided by: American Physical Society [Note: Materials may be edited for content and length.]

