5 Incredible Coincidental Events

Life is full of unexplainable or coincidental events. Sometimes, there is a greater hand at work than we are aware of. Here are five such events for your reading enjoyment.

1. The key shows up on time

William De lives alone in the United States. One day he left home, forgetting his keys, and was locked out of the house upon his return. As soon as he realized this, the postman arrived with his mail. Contained in it was a letter from his brother. His brother had visited some time ago and had inadvertently left with William’s spare house key, which he sent back in his letter. The key had shown up at the perfect time, and William De felt very fortunate.

2. Another Laura

In June 2001, Laura Buxton, a 10-year-old girl from the city of Staves, England, wrote her name and home address on a small label and tied it to a helium balloon. She let the balloon go just to see where it might end up. It eventually landed 140 miles away, in the backyard of another little girl by the name of Laura Buxton, who was also 10 years old. The two are friends to this day. What a coincidence!

3. The rescued person becomes a lifesaver

In 1965, Roger Laushall, age 4, almost drowned while swimming at the beach, but was rescued by a lady named Alice Bryce. In 1974, Roger went to the same beach and paddled out in a small boat, where he encountered a man who was about to drown and managed to save him. Surprisingly, the rescued man turned out to be Alice Bryce’s husband.

4. The lost bracelet

One day, Barbara Hutton of England accidentally dropped her antique bracelet down the drain of her bathroom sink. Unable to recover the piece, she went to a local jewelry store to look for a replacement. While she was shopping, a man came in asking for an appraisal of an antique bracelet. She recognized it immediately as her own. The man was a plumber and had found the bracelet while cleaning out a sewer pipe. Barbara was delighted to have her antique bracelet back.

5. The floating phone number

In 1990, Todd, a man from Australia, attended a football match. During the match, the crowd became jubilant, tearing pages from a phone book and making their own confetti, throwing it into the air in celebration. One of the pieces of confetti landed on Todd’s knee. When he picked it up, he saw his own name, address, and phone number.

