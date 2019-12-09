Feng Shui Factors to Consider When Looking for a House

Looking for accommodation can be a critical life issue for every person at some point in their lives. There are many factors to be concerned, so when you make your final decision, you will not rent an unpleasant house. Feng shui (Chinese geomancy) has certain conditions for homes and some houses that do not fulfill the required conditions can be considered unpleasant. It is suggested you do not move into one of these homes for the sake of your fortune, health, and safety. The conditions attached to the following eight points are there for you to refer to in order to comply with feng shui principles.

1. Daylight

First of all, sufficient daylight is necessary. Some landlords or house agents can mess up the original layout of the house by dividing the space into as many rooms as possible. As a result, some rooms can become very dim. Even during day time, you will need to switch a light on. Insufficient daylight could lead to physical and mental health problems, such as bone pain or muscle pain (due to vitamin D deficiency), and feeling moody or depressed. These problems are especially serious for houses in poor locations. It is recommended to choose a house with sufficient daylighting.

2. Hunches or gut feeling

If you have a gut feeling that something is not right about the place you are renting or you can hear some strange sounds, move out as soon as you can. For tenants who have just moved in, put some items in the room to ward off evil or misfortune.

3. Plants around the house

If you notice the plants around the house grow poorly, it means the place lacks vitality. According to feng shui, this place will not be able to bring you good luck.

4. Topography

It is considered unpleasant when the house is surrounded by elevated land or hills. Feng shui suggests avoiding this kind of house because the place can easily collect “yin qi” (bad energy).

5. Outside facing window

Do not rent a room without an outside facing window because ventilation is as important as daylight. If the house has poor ventilation, according to feng shui, it can bring back luck or, even more, serious disasters to the people living inside.

6. The smell of the interior

Consider the smell when you view the room. Avoid houses with a damp and musty smell. If you have already moved in, repainting the walls or using incense could help improve the situation.

7. Isolated buildings

It is believed to be bad luck if you live in a building that is isolated in a spot where there are no other buildings around. Particularly for those who do not know about feng shui and only spend a short time on room viewing, it is suggested not to rent this kind of house.

8. Nearby facilities

According to feng shui, it is absolutely taboo to live close to facilities like hospitals, courts, freeway junctions, and transformer substations. It is believed that these places could bring you bad luck.

Translated by Sharon L and edited by Helen

Source: Secret China

