Hong Kong Couple Ask a Taiwan Pastor to Take Care of Their Child

Immediately after giving birth to their first baby in Taiwan, a young couple decided to return to Hong Kong to get back to the protest. They wanted to entrust their baby to the pastor, Huang, Chun-Sheng and said: “We are willing to give our lives for Hong Kong.”

The Chief Pastor of Presbyterian Church in Taiwan’s Zhongzheng Church, Huang Chun-Sheng, is one of the most important figures supporting Hong Kong in Taiwan. Observing the situation there over the past six months, he said: “The tears have dried up.” However, he felt even more heartbroken a few days ago when he received a letter from a young couple from Hong Kong.

This couple was involved in the protest when it started. Just before the wife was about to go into labor, they traveled to Taiwan so she could give birth to their first baby. They wanted to go back to Hong Kong to continue the protest after the birth, but they were reluctant to bring the baby back to an environment full of conflict and tear gas.

The young mother wrote in the letter: “Dear Pastor, we must go back to Hong Kong. Can we entrust the baby to you?” The pastor said that he did not know this couple. He said: “She knew that we help Hong Kong and provide medical care for people there. It takes nine months for a mother to have a baby. There is a deep emotional bond and connection with its life. She loves her baby so to protect her child from the tear gas and evil regime, she would rather leave the child in a liberal and safe place. This is terrible. They might sacrifice their lives for the protest. Listening to their story, I felt heartbroken. She must be really struggling.”

The pastor did not agree to their request. He thought that it would be unbearable for the mother to leave her child. The pastor told her: “Don’t worry. You just go back. If you really run into any trouble, you can come back here.” She replied: “Hong Kong is not an ideal work environment anymore. We might risk our lives for Hong Kong!”

“Look at this young couple. It’s their first child. Don’t you think the situation has gone too far?” said the pastor.

A few days later, the young couple took the child back to Hong Kong. The pastor contemplated how the word evil can be used to describe a regime that drives a mother to think about leaving her child alone so that she could go fight against it and possibly sacrifice her life.

He said: “There is no place for people to be safe and happily settle down under the ruling of the Chinese Communist Party since it has no conscience. A corrupt regime cannot reform and change its vicious qualities so it is impossible for its citizens to have happy lives. It cannot lead the civilization to develop toward a bright future.”

The Chinese Communist Party always emphasizes that the Hong Kong issue is their “domestic matter.” The pastor said that he used to help a woman who suffered from domestic violence. The perpetrator claimed: “This is our domestic matter so you should not interfere.” The pastor said: “Is it so? For a person with a conscience, this is not simply someone’s domestic matter. This is a matter of conscience.”

“Shall we save the victim of domestic violence? Of course. If you see a person who falls on the ground and injures themselves would you say that it’s his own issue? Of course not. You would help him!” the pastor said.

The pastor said that if the Chinese government really takes Hong Kong people to be their family members, then the Chinese government should put down their weapons.

“I would not take a gun and point it at my son! I would listen to what he wants to say and respect his choice. A real family should behave this way, so the Chinese Communist Party does not see Hong Kong people as their family.”

Watching the harsh situation in Hong Kong, the pastor still remains optimistic and said: “I am not being naïve or unaware. Throughout history, we can see that evil can never prevail over good, and the darkness never wins over the light.”

Translated by Sharon L and edited by Helen

Source: The Epoch Times

