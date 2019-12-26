2019 Christmas Celebrations in Taiwan

Despite the fact that Christians constitute only about 4.5 percent of Taiwan’s population and that Christmas is not a public holiday, people can always feel the Christmas atmosphere in every corner across Taiwan during this time of year. Christmas trees and relevant decorations are widely set up, not only in churches and shopping malls, but also in office buildings, mansions, and residences to celebrate the annual festival.

Many department stores, in particular, never fail to go ahead with year-end anniversary sales, while stores sell Christmas-related items, and restaurants serve special festive set menus during the Christmas season.

Please watch the following video of the Christmas celebrations in Taiwan.

Various Christmas parties and gatherings are organized by churches, families or civic organizations. Additionally, many local governments would also sponsor a variety of Christmas celebration activities to invite local residents to have fun together.

Moreover, because Christmas day happens to coincide with the country’s Constitution Day and it is close to the New Year, national flags would widely fly on public buildings, as well as along main streets and bridges nationwide.

When it comes to Christmas destinations in Taiwan, people tend to think of the “Christmasland in New Taipei City (新北歡樂耶誕城).” Listed by Hankyu Travel International Co., Ltd. as the top overseas Christmas travel destination in the world in 2019, the Christmas celebration activities organized by the New Taipei City Government in Banqiao (板橋) provides an extravagant rendezvous that attracts numerous visitors from home and abroad every year.

The Christmasland has three spectacular lighting zones, including “Santa Bear’s Magical Town (桑塔熊的魔法小鎮),” “Magic Forest in New Taipei City (新北魔法森林),” and “Kanahei’s Shining Christmas Dream (卡娜赫拉的閃閃耶誕夢).” In addition, eight overpasses around the city hall are decorated with colorful lights, which are popular check-in spots for visitors.

Covering a total area of 8,800 square meters, including the Civic Plaza, the New Taipei City Hall, and the Banqiao Station Building, the 360-degree multi-layered 3D laser light projection show is the largest of its kind in the world.

Recommended by Harper’s Bazaar Magazine as one of the 19 most amazing Christmas trees in the world in 2017, the 36-meter Christmas tree at the Civic Plaza is projected with 12 sets of laser lights.

Starting November 15, 2019, the Christmas celebrations with marvelous lighting will light up New Taipei City for 48 consecutive days until January 1, 2020.

In Taipei City, the most popular destination for Christmas celebrations is Xinyi Shopping District, where many fancy department stores are located. In addition to the light show of the Taipei 101 skyscraper, one of the most striking Christmas events in this District is the Las Vegas themed Christmas celebrations organized by Uni-President Taipei Department Store (統一時代百貨台北店) at Hankyu Dream Plaza (夢廣場) of the Taipei City Hall Bus Station.

To create joyful vibes of Christmas and New Year, the Taipei City government also hosts the “TAIPEI XMAS” activities. In addition to a 3,000-meter stretch of lights and ornaments on the two sides of the main streets, many spectacular large-scale art installations are set up in various locations in the eastern part of the city.

In central Taiwan, “2019 Taichung Christmas Dream” activities are held by the Taichung City government at Taichung Old Station, and Luchuan Canal (綠川), as well as Liuchuan Canal (柳川). A giant Christmas tree, gingerbread houses, and some magical hot air balloons are displayed at the square in front of the railway station.

Featuring Disney characters, many sparkling installations of Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Winnie the Pooh, Tigger, and Cinderella, Belle, and Princess Jasmine, Snow White, and Aladdin, etc., are set up in the two canals and their riversides. These activities are running until January 1, 2020.

