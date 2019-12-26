Daughter of Prominent Family Openly Supports Hong Kong Protesters

Stefani Kuo, a 24-year-old New York-based playwright, poet, and actress, is a Hong Kong native and is developing her career in the United States after graduating from Yale University. Recently, Kuo delivered a 6-minute video expressing support for the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. The video went viral on social media after it was posted online.

Kuo comes from a prominent family in Hong Kong. Kuo’s grandfather, Kuo Zhengda, was the “first generation magnate of Hong Kong thread” and its textile family business was inherited by her father, Kuo Dachi. Kuo’s mother is a politician and an investment banker from Taiwan. Kuo’s aunt, Kuo Yu-chin, is married to Tang Ying Nian, a Hong Kong politician whose father, Tang Hsiang Chien, was a standing committee member of the CPPCC. Tang Ying Nian is considered a top contender by the Chinese government as a replacement for Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, by March next year, according to a British media. On December 13, Tang Ying Nian distanced himself from his niece’s video through a spokesperson that her “speech was her personal opinion.”

Last month, Kuo, in her short video, accused the Chinese Communist government and Hong Kong police of the suppression of Hong Kong’s fight for democracy. She stated facts in her video — Hong Kong people from age 11 to 83 have taken to the streets for more than 162 days. Over 4,500 people have been arrested, 3,000 injured; 14 rounds of live ammunition, 1,000 bean bags, 1,000 sponge grenades, 5,000 rubber bullets, and nearly 9,500 canisters of tear gas have been fired. She further charged Hong Kong police for the deaths of HKUST student Zhou Zi after an alleged fall from a parking lot, a 15-year-old girl, Chen Yanlin, who was found dead naked in the sea, and for the suffering of 6.5 million Hong Kong people from the assaults, abuses, rapes, shots, threats, taunts, and murder by the Hong Kong police.

Please watch this video of Stefani Kuo expressing her support for the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong:

She said that her father, who is in Hong Kong and longing for her return for the winter break, sent her videos and articles of violence and attacks taking place in Hong Kong, and warned her to stay away from the streets because she could be killed.

Kuo criticized the United Nation and members of the United Nations for failing to speak up for Hong Kong.

At the end of the video, Kuo expressed her hope through a poem that the Americans would stand up with the Hong Kong people. At a festive party, 327 million people in the United States stood up and chanted in Cantonese: “Hong Kongers, keep going! Hong Kongers, don’t give up!” American people assured Hong Kongers that Hong Kong will survive the fight for democracy.

