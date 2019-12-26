Right Thinking Leads to the Reunion of Father and Son

The Chinese have a saying: “Lust is the worst of all sins.” Lust can lead to other wrongdoings and those who can restrain themselves are blessed in the end. Here is a story about a father being able to reunite with his lost son as a result of his good deed.

During the Qing Dynasty, Mr. Yuan lived in Shaanxi Province. There were riots in the area and Mr. Yuan was separated from his son in the chaos and eventually settled in Jiangnan alone. Wanting to have an heir, he decided to have a concubine and paid for a young woman to bring home. Unexpectedly, the young woman only sat and cried. Mr. Yuan cared for her and asked her why she was so upset.

The young woman replied: “My family is poor and we starve most days. My husband even tried to kill himself, so I have decided to sell myself so that my husband can live. When thinking about the time the two of us had together, I feel pain and sorrow.” Mr. Yuan felt pity for the young woman. They stayed in the same room that night, but Mr. Yuan chose to sit alone till dawn.

The next morning, Mr. Yuan took the woman back to her husband. He not only let them keep the money, but also gave them another 100 gold coins to start up some small business. The couple was grateful. They bowed in tears before they left.

In order to thank Mr. Yuan, the couple wanted to buy a young girl to be his wife. They looked for a long time but could not find anyone suitable. They then went to Yangzhou and met someone selling a young servant boy there. Thinking it would be a nice gift to have a young man serve their respected Mr. Yuan, they bought the boy. They took him to Mr. Yuan’s house. When Mr. Yuan came out and looked, he was surprised to see that there stood his missing son!

Mr. Yuan’s desire for a wife did not mean he lost his propriety. What is more, he was willing to help out the couple by giving them money, which resulted in their bringing back his lost son to him. What goes around comes around — it is a golden rule that never fails.

Translated by Cecilia and edited by Helen

Source: Secret China

