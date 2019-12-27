Coco-Wonders: Prepare Sweet Muffins With Anti-Inflammatory Benefits

Many people love muffins, but they avoid eating them due to the presence of inflammatory ingredients like processed wheat, sugar, oil, and so on. However, you can prepare muffins at home with an alternate set of ingredients that can actually help in healing your body rather than damaging it.

The ingredients

For our muffins, the ingredients include things like sweet potatoes, coconut flour, coconut milk, ginger, turmeric, and cinnamon. Sweet potatoes contain antioxidants like beta-carotene that help fight inflammation, cancer, and oxidative stress. They help steady blood sugar levels. Plus, the potatoes are also high in Vitamins E and C. Coconut flour helps regulate cholesterol and is perfect for people with diabetes. It also helps to maintain the health of the intestinal tract.

“Coconut milk contains high levels of healthy medium-chain fatty acids, and these greatly improve your metabolism which in turn helps support weight loss… it is also rich in wonderful nutrients necessary for a healthy body. Vitamins C, E, and B-complex, as well as iron, selenium, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, are all hearty aspects of coconut milk, all of which work together to provide your bones with strength,” according to Healthy Holistic Living.

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties thanks to a compound called gingerol. In fact, it might even be helpful in easing the pain of patients with osteoarthritis. Ginger can also deal with chronic indigestion. One study found that taking 12 grams of ginger prior to a meal accelerated the emptying of the stomach by up to 50 percent.

Turmeric contains curcumin that is proven to have strong antioxidant properties. The compound has been found to be potentially helpful in preventing cancer. In a study that saw men with lesions consume 4 grams of curcumin every day for 30 days, the number of lesions was observed to have declined by 40 percent. Cinnamon helps to ease swelling and is loaded with antioxidants. A study that looked at 26 spices found that cinnamon outranked everything, including garlic, when it came to strong antioxidant activity.

The recipe

1 small roasted sweet potato

¾ cup coconut milk

2 tbsp olive oil

3 tbsp ground flaxseed mixed with ½ cup of water (let the flaxseed sit in the water for 10 minutes; this will take the place of an egg)

½ cup of pure maple syrup

1 cup brown rice flour

¼ cup of coconut flour

1 tbsp aluminum-free baking powder

1 tbsp cinnamon

½ tsp Himalayan salt

1 tsp ground ginger

⅛ tsp cloves



⅛ tsp nutmeg

1 tsp turmeric

First, preheat the oven to 400°F. Next, poke a dozen or so holes in the sweet potato and bake it for about 30 minutes or until it turns soft. Once done, take the potato out of the oven, let it cool down, and cut it in half. Scoop out the insides into a big bowl. Mix in the coconut milk, maple syrup, flaxseed, and olive oil to form a smooth batter.

Mix in all the dry ingredients and keep stirring until everything is properly combined. Grease a muffin pan and pour in the batter. Make sure to fill each muffin cup only about two-thirds of the way. Do not overfill. Bake for about 30 minutes at 400°F. You can now take them out and enjoy the muffins without being concerned about consuming too much sugar or processed wheat.

