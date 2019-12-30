Here Are the 6 Best Things Shanghai Offers Travelers

Shanghai is one of China’s largest and most prosperous cities. As such, anyone who travels the world or plans on visiting China should have Shanghai on their must-visit list. Once there, be sure to check out these six things.

1. Yuyuan Garden

Located in the northeast of the Old City of Shanghai, Yuyuan is the only surviving garden from the Ming Dynasty. The garden offers beautiful scenery thanks to its well-designed layout that includes colorful pagodas and decorated bridges. The most visited attraction in the garden is the Exquisite Jade Rock, a porous boulder that is about 11 feet in length and weighs 5 tons. The garden is spread over an area of 5 acres and is partitioned into six areas, with each section separated from the rest through “dragon walls,” referring to the dragon decorations at the top of the wall. Be warned though, the garden tends to be quite crowded on most days.

2. M50

M50 stands for Moganshan 50, a popular contemporary art district in the city where more than a hundred artists operate their studios. “M50 is an ultra-hip contemporary art district on Moganshan Road that is home to some of the city’s best art galleries and museums. Located in an industrial area along Suzhou creek, M50 is often compared to Beijing’s 798 Art District or New York’s SoHo,” according to The Culture Trip. Time magazine mentioned M50 as one of the top 10 places to visit in Shanghai. The art scene at M50 began when an artist set up shop in 2000, attracted by the cheap rent of the defunct industrial area.

3. Zhujiajiao Water Town

Located an hour away from Shanghai is the famous Zhujiajiao Water Town. Walk along the streets and admire the enchanting architecture of olden times, including the shops, homes, bridges, and canals. You can take ferry rides and cover the entire town. If you have more time on your hands and are fascinated by water towns, head over to Tongli and Nanxun, which are located a bit further away.

4. Shanghai Tower

When you visit a city as big as Shanghai, you may want to see its landscape from the highest possible point. And the best way to do this is at the Shanghai Tower. “It is the tallest building in China and the second tallest building in the entire world, after the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Its observation deck is, however, the highest ever conceived by humans, which offers the highest views of Shanghai in a 360-degree pan-optic, doughnut-shaped room that looks out onto the entire city and beyond,” according to David’s Been Here.

5. Maglev

Want to ride the fastest train in the world? If you are in Shanghai, you are in luck. The Shanghai Maglev Train has a top speed of 267 mph and covers a distance of 18 miles in just 7 to 8 minutes. So by the time you walk around the train for a bit, you will essentially reach your destination! Though there are Maglev trains in other parts of the world, they aren’t as fast as this one.

6. Disneyland



If you are an American, you might have visited Disneyland a few times. Hence, you may think that visiting the one in Shanghai would be a waste of time. You couldn’t be more wrong. The Shanghai theme park incorporates so many Chinese cultural elements into its presentation that you will feel as if this is your first time at Disneyland.

