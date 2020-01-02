‘You Were Born for This’: Research Reveals Link Between Personality and Career

It has long been known that people tend to choose jobs based on their personalities. The latest research into the subject by the University of Melbourne only solidifies the idea, while also giving deeper insights into how personality factors into our careers.

Personality and job

The study is based on an analysis of 128,279 Twitter users from 3,513 different occupations. The researchers found that people with different types of careers had variations in personalities. While elite tennis players were found to be agreeable and conscientious, software programmers were observed to be more open to experience.

Not only did jobs attract people with specific personalities, but similar careers were also grouped together. So the job of a “concert manager” was surrounded by jobs like concert promoter, music agent, booking agent, promotions manager, and so on. “At the moment we have an overly simplified view of careers… What if instead — as our new vocation map shows — the truth was closer to dating, where there are in fact a number of roles ideally suited for everyone?” Paul X. McCarthy, co-author of the study from the University of New South Wales, said to Mind Body Green.

Researchers used data from the study to create a vocation map that can be used to match an individual’s personality with a potential career. According to co-author Marian-Andrei Rizoui, the program is capable of recommending a personality-apt career with almost 70 percent accuracy. Even in instances where the recommended job was strictly not in line with the person’s personality, the job was still within the same career cluster.

MBTI job classification

A popular personality-career test that is often used by companies worldwide is the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI). In fact, it is estimated that almost 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies use the test to determine the potential of an employee.

“Breaking down personality types into extroverts (E) or introverts (I), sensors (S) or intuitives (I), thinkers (T) or feelers (F), and judgers (J) or perceivers (P), the Myers Briggs test assigns each personality type a 4-letter acronym. With it comes a personality description and how that personality behaves in families, friendships, and the workplace… the MBTI test has been used by businesses and professionals for decades to decide if a candidate is right for a position,” according to Workopolis.

An individual can belong to any of the 16 personality types as determined by the test, with specific careers recommended for them. People with INTJ personalities like to do things in their own way and will do well in roles where they don’t have to be involved in too much social interaction. INTP people will be suited for careers that involve the use of logic. ENTJ types are recommended for roles that involve a lot of organization and efficiency. ENTP individuals are said to excel in areas that require a non-conformist streak.

INFJs will be excellent in a career where they are required to deal with people on a personal level. INFPs are best suited for roles that require compassion and empathy. ENFJ types should choose jobs that are highly energetic, logical, and expressive. ENFP people are ideal for tasks that require a great deal of communication. ISTJs are hard workers who can handle jobs that come with a lot of responsibilities. ISFJ types are better suited to provide service without being in an authoritative position.

ESTJs are realists and are excellent for leadership roles. ESFJ people tend to gravitate toward jobs that involve taking care of other people. ISTPs are pretty straightforward people and should ideally be in a career where they handle a lot of tools. ISFP people are suited for jobs that require attention and sympathy. ESTPs should be in a job that needs people to take high risks and be resourceful. Finally, ESFP individuals are great for tasks where they have to interact with others.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email