The Power of Faith

Many years ago, a container ship was crossing the Atlantic Ocean and a black service boy accidentally fell into the choppy ocean water while working on the deck. He shouted for help in the strong wind and relentless waves, but no one heard him. He watched the ship moving further and further away from him.

The will to survive enabled the child to swim in the cold water, and he used all his strength to move his thin arms, trying to keep his head out of the water, with his eyes wide open and staring at the ship’s direction. The ship moved further and further away until it became a speck on the horizon. Eventually, all that remained was the vast ocean.

The child’s strength was draining away and he felt that he really could not swim on. He was ready to sink. “Give it up,” he said to himself. At that moment, he remembered the old captain’s kind face and friendly eyes. “No, the captain will come to my rescue when he finds out I fell into the water!” With that thought, the child continued swimming on with his last breath.

The captain finally realized the ship’s boy was missing, and when he concluded that the child had fallen into the ocean, he ordered the ship to turn around. The first officer tried to dissuade the captain from that course of action saying: “It has been a while. If the ocean did not swallow him, the sharks certain did.” The captain hesitated for a moment and decided to go back. Another said, “Is it worth it for a black child?” In response, the captain shouted at his first officer: “Quiet!”

The actions of the captain meant that the ship arrived and rescued the child at the moment when he was about to drown. When the child regained consciousness, he knelt down to thank the captain for saving his life. The captain picked up the child and asked: “My child, how did you hold on for so long?” The child replied: “I knew you will come to save me!” “But how did you know for sure that I was going to come and save you?” asked the captain. “Because I know you’re that kind of person!” replied the boy.

Hearing that, the grey-haired captain dropped down on his knees in front of the black boy with tears streaming down his cheeks: “My child, I did not save you, but you saved me! I’m ashamed of my moment of hesitation.”

Happiness is when someone can trust you. When in despair, the fact that others think of you and believe that you will bring salvation is even more special. That trust in you is the fortune you accumulate all the time and deposit in someone else’s account. The opportunity for success and the happiness in others’ trust are yours to keep because when there is a need, others will send the happiness and wealth to you.

Translated by Yi Ming and edited by Helen

Source: Secret China

