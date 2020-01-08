9 Foods to Help Relieve Your Sore Throat

A sore throat can be a symptom of some other illness, but it can be also caused by something as simple as a bacterial infection from a toothbrush. Either way, the resulting inflammation in the throat makes it difficult to swallow and sometimes even to speak. Although in and of itself a sore throat it is not a major illness, it can have a great impact on your daily routine by the discomfort it brings. Before going out to the drugstore to buy anti-inflammatory drugs, there are foods that can help relieve and cure throat pain. Here are those nine effective foods recommended by Lifehack.

1. Honey, garlic, ginger, and lemon

Mix honey, ground garlic, ginger, and lemon and then add this to warm water, stir, and drink it. Garlic, ginger, and lemon have an antimicrobial effect that will kill the bacteria while the honey will help to repair the tissue in your throat. This mixture is also helpful for other problems of the mouth and stomach.

2. Saltwater

The method of gargling with warm salt water has been around for decades. The sodium in the salt can alleviate pain on the inner wall of the throat and also relieve congestion.

3. Chicken soup

When there is intense pain in the throat, drinking a bowl of delicious chicken soup can be the best way to boost one’s spirit. The onion and garlic in the chicken soup will not only help soothe the pain, but it also helps clear the respiratory tract.

4. Apple cider vinegar

Mix a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar and honey in warm water and drink it. This will moisturize the throat. Drinking no more than five cups per day of this concoction can reduce swelling in the throat and treat the infection.

5. Banana

A ripe banana is soft and non-acidic, so it does not irritate the throat when swallowed. Bananas provide essential nutrients such as vitamin B6, vitamin C, and potassium to help repair throat tissue.

6. Carrots

Carrots contain a lot of antioxidant nutrients and vitamin C, which repairs damaged tissues. Boil the carrots until they are soft to make them easier to swallow.

7. Oatmeal

Oatmeal contains a lot of soluble fiber and protein that can expedite throat recovery. Adding a banana to your bowl will add its benefits too.

8. Scrambled eggs

Scrambled eggs are rich in protein that can reduce the inflammation of a sore throat. Remember to avoid adding too much seasoning, which may irritate your throat.

9. Cabbage

Cabbage also contains antioxidants, such as vitamin C and vitamin K, that can reduce bacterial infection and pain. Eating cabbage mixed with apple cider vinegar is not only delicious, but also very helpful in treating a sore throat.

