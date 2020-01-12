An Amazing Flower Leisure Farm in Taiwan

Located at Zhuolan (卓蘭) in central Taiwan‘s Maoli County (苗栗縣), the Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm (花露休閒農場) is one of the most famous and largest flower leisure farms on the island.

Covering an area of 3.2 hectares (7.9 acres), this organic farm features beautiful gardens, cozy restaurants and cafés, a unique aroma boutique, and a nice guesthouse.

Please watch the following video of Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm.

Almost every corner of the farm is exquisitely designed and decorated with flowers and plants. Visitors are greeted by the beautiful sight of nature as soon as they enter the entrance with a small wooden hut almost entirely covered with flowers. Visitors also view a pathway with beautiful flowers and herbal plants on both sides that leads to other attractions inside the ranch.

In addition to an immense lavender field covered with a carpet of purple flowers, there is also a rose garden, a herbal garden, a glass flower house, as well as several indoor and outdoor locations where visitors can be captivated by the beauty of a wide variety of flowers and plants.

To create a happy Christmas atmosphere, the farm set up a Christmas tree castle with hundreds of poinsettias in over 20 distinct species. Not only is it a popular check-in destination for visitors, but it is also the location for a major cable TV station to give weather forecasts live near Christmas Eve.

Orchid Hall (靚花水悅) is a newly established attraction where hundreds of colorful orchids are displayed in beautiful arrays. A highlight of Orchid Hall is flowers in mirrors. Hundreds of orchid flowers and poinsettias are stacked up in circles to form a cake-like flower presentation surrounded by a curved mirror wall on three sides.

These flowers and mirrors are perfectly arranged so that the flowers are reflected in the mirror wall as if viewed in a kaleidoscope (萬花筒). It is amazing that when visitors have a picture taken in front of the “flower cake,” their images will not be reflected in the mirrors.

There is also a variety of Tillandsia (Air Plant 空氣鳳梨) scattered on the ground and dried wood on the walls. What’s even more surprising is the Spanish moss (Tillandsia usneoides 松蘿鳳梨) which is held in the pots on the wall, making it look like waterfalls coming out of the wall.

There are several restaurants and cafés in this organic ranch. Among them is the Rainforest Café where part of the dining area is over a rectangular cake-like pond with a fountain and fog produced by dry ice. All the log tables are arranged under leafy trees and aromatic flowers.

Visitors can enjoy the special dishes cooked with organic ingredients and herbs from the ranch. While eating, they can also view golden carp and white geese swimming in the pond, as well as listen to the sound of the breeze and the fountain. It’s romantic to dine in such a soothing and relaxing ambiance.

The Aroma Boutique is one of the largest ones in Taiwan. It houses some of the tools used for extracting citronella (香茅油) and camphor oils (樟腦油) in days past, and a vast variety of essential oil products produced by the ranch. Visitors can also participate in essential oil and lotion DIY programs to gain insight into how these innovative agricultural products are made.

The guesthouse is a white building symbolling an essential oil castle in front of a lawn with lush green grass. Its spacious rooms are tastefully designed with a large balcony that allows visitors to overlook the beautiful surroundings and the remote mountains.

Surprisingly, what is most striking about Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm is its restrooms! Situated right next to the Rainforest Café, the restrooms are named “Stool Culture Concept Hall” (二便文化概念館 [大便+小便]). They are elaborately designed to resemble a flower garden. In particular, every urinal in the men’s room is made in the shape of a distinct flower!

