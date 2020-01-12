An Amazing Flower Leisure Farm in Taiwan

Category: Interesting Places     Tags: / / / / / /
A Christmas tree castle at a farm in Taiwan’s Maoli County. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)
A Christmas tree castle at a farm in Taiwan’s Maoli County. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)
Billy Shyu
1 min ago
By Billy Shyu, 1 min ago
Boost

Located at Zhuolan (卓蘭) in central  Taiwan‘s Maoli County (苗栗縣), the Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm (花露休閒農場) is one of the most famous and largest flower leisure farms on the island.

The entrance of Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The entrance to the Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Covering an area of 3.2 hectares (7.9 acres), this organic farm features beautiful gardens, cozy restaurants and cafés, a unique aroma boutique, and a nice guesthouse.

Please watch the following video of Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm.

Almost every corner of the farm is exquisitely designed and decorated with flowers and plants. Visitors are greeted by the beautiful sight of nature as soon as they enter the entrance with a small wooden hut almost entirely covered with flowers. Visitors also view a pathway with beautiful flowers and herbal plants on both sides that leads to other attractions inside the ranch.

The lavender field in Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The lavender field in Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

In addition to an immense lavender field covered with a carpet of purple flowers, there is also a rose garden, a herbal garden, a glass flower house, as well as several indoor and outdoor locations where visitors can be captivated by the beauty of a wide variety of flowers and plants.

The leisure farm is decorated with lots of poinsettias to To create a happy Christmas ambiance. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The leisure farm is decorated with numerous poinsettias to create a happy Christmas ambiance. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

To create a happy Christmas atmosphere, the farm set up a Christmas tree castle with hundreds of poinsettias in over 20 distinct species. Not only is it a popular check-in destination for visitors, but it is also the location for a major cable TV station to give weather forecasts live near Christmas Eve.

There are hundres of distinct varieties of flowers and plants in the leisure farm. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

There are hundreds of distinct varieties of flowers and plants in the leisure farm. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Orchid Hall (靚花水悅) is a newly established attraction where hundreds of colorful orchids are displayed in beautiful arrays. A highlight of Orchid Hall is flowers in mirrors. Hundreds of orchid flowers and poinsettias are stacked up in circles to form a cake-like flower presentation surrounded by a curved mirror wall on three sides.

A corner at the Orchid Hall of Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

A corner at the Orchid Hall of the Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

These flowers and mirrors are perfectly arranged so that the flowers are reflected in the mirror wall as if viewed in a kaleidoscope (萬花筒). It is amazing that when visitors have a picture taken in front of the “flower cake,” their images will not be reflected in the mirrors.

The orchid flowers and poinsettias are reflected in a curved mirror wall to create a view like what can be seen in a kaleidoscope. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The orchid flowers and poinsettias are reflected in a curved mirror wall to create a kaleidoscopic view. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

There is also a variety of Tillandsia (Air Plant 空氣鳳梨) scattered on the ground and dried wood on the walls. What’s even more surprising is the Spanish moss (Tillandsia usneoides 松蘿鳳梨) which is held in the pots on the wall, making it look like waterfalls coming out of the wall.

The Spanish Moss look like waterfalls on the wall. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The Spanish Moss look like waterfalls coming out of the wall. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

There are several restaurants and cafés in this organic ranch. Among them is the Rainforest Café where part of the dining area is over a rectangular cake-like pond with a fountain and fog produced by dry ice. All the log tables are arranged under leafy trees and aromatic flowers.

The Rainforest Café at the Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The Rainforest Café at the Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Visitors can enjoy the special dishes cooked with organic ingredients and herbs from the ranch. While eating, they can also view golden carp and white geese swimming in the pond, as well as listen to the sound of the breeze and the fountain. It’s romantic to dine in such a soothing and relaxing ambiance.

It's romantic to dine at the outdoor restaurant in this organic farm. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

It’s romantic to dine at the outdoor restaurant in this organic farm. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The Aroma Boutique is one of the largest ones in Taiwan. It houses some of the tools used for extracting citronella (香茅油) and camphor oils (樟腦油) in days past, and a vast variety of essential oil products produced by the ranch. Visitors can also participate in essential oil and lotion DIY programs to gain insight into how these innovative agricultural products are made.

The indoor area of the Rainforest Café in Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

The indoor area of the Rainforest Café at the Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

The guesthouse is a white building symbolling an essential oil castle in front of a lawn with lush green grass. Its spacious rooms are tastefully designed with a large balcony that allows visitors to overlook the beautiful surroundings and the remote mountains.

The guesthouse of Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

The guesthouse of the Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm. (Image: Julia Fu / Vision Times)

Surprisingly, what is most striking about Hualu Flower Home Leisure Farm is its restrooms! Situated right next to the Rainforest Café, the restrooms are named “Stool Culture Concept Hall” (二便文化概念館 [大便+小便]). They are elaborately designed to resemble a flower garden. In particular, every urinal in the men’s room is made in the shape of a distinct flower!

The toilet is elaborately designed to resemble a flower garden. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

The restrooms are elaborately designed to resemble a flower garden. (Image: Billy Shyu / Vision Times)

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our weekly email

History and Myth Come Together in the City of Petra