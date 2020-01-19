4 Tips: The Perfect Pillow for the Perfect Sleep

Getting a good night’s sleep is essential for keeping your mind and body in good condition. One major component of a comfortable night’s sleep is your pillow. If you are wondering how to choose the perfect pillow for your bed, the following tips can help you make an informed decision.

Sleeping position

Depending on your preferred sleeping position, you will want to choose different types of pillows. If you are someone who primarily sleeps on your back, it means that you need minimal neck and head support. As such, a medium- or low-density pillow is best for you. Avoid pillows that are too dense. Those who sleep on their stomach should use a soft, low-density pillow that will prevent their necks from being overextended sideways.

“Side sleepers need extra support to keep the neck and head aligned with the body. Improper support for side sleepers can also result in shoulder pain. A medium density pillow supports the neck and takes strain off the shoulder without overextending the neck sideways,” according to Overstock.

Breathability

If the pillow does not allow air to pass through, it will trap the heat generated by your face. As such, the pillow can get hot and sweaty, thereby disrupting your sleep. “A rule of thumb: The denser the pillow filling, the less breathable it’ll be for your head and neck. In our tests, the pillows that stay cool are made of polyester or shredded foam. Ones made of a single slab of foam were the least breathable,” according to Consumer Reports. Even if the pillows are equipped with cooling gel pads, their effect tends to wear off and the pillows become less breathable. So, always opt for high breathability pillows without any compromise.

Fill material

When it comes to the filling of the pillow, there are multiple options to choose from. Organic wool is an excellent choice as it is highly breathable and has the ability to regulate temperature very well, which makes it optimal for year-round use. Plus, these pillows are naturally resistant to dust, mites, and flame. If you are allergic to wool, you can use 100 percent natural latex as an alternative.

Kapok “is a soft material similar to cotton that comes from the seed pods of the kapok (Ceiba pentandra) tree. Kapok is actually the fluffy fiber that surrounds the seeds. It’s a natural material often described as light and airy… Kapok is said to be hypoallergenic, mold resistant, water resistant and quick drying,” according to Dr. Axe. Pillows filled with Buckwheat hulls are often said to be therapeutic and hypo-allergic. They can be adjusted to your desired shape and firmness quite easily.

You can also find pillows made from millet. In addition to being hypoallergenic, they tend to be less firm and fluffier than buckwheat pillows. Pillows made of organic cotton are usually chemical-free. Make sure you only buy a pillow that uses 100 percent USDA certified organic cotton, both inside and out. Finally, memory foam pillows are getting popular with people. The material was initially created by NASA for space travel. However, the comfort it can provide quickly made it a hit in pillows. Since memory foam molds precisely to the human anatomy, it is excellent for relieving pressure and rigidity felt by the body.

Size

Pillows usually come in three sizes. You can choose one depending on the size of your bed. For standard beds, pillows that measure about 20 inches by 26 inches are ideal. For queen size beds, choose pillows that are 20 inches by 30 inches. And if you own a king-sized bed, go for the 20-inch by 36-inch options.

